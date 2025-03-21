Procurement Third Party Category Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

This is a strategic leadership role, providing direction to globally dispersed third-party manufacturing procurement teams while leading all aspects of 160+ global third-party suppliers. You are responsible for developing suppliers to meet business needs, optimizing sourcing decisions, ensuring supplier network efficiency, and delivering annual cost savings. Key responsibilities include make vs. buy assessments, supplier capability development, and addressing inefficiencies to enhance business performance.

Key Responsibilities

Strategic Leadership & Category Management

Provide strategic direction to regionally dispersed third-party manufacturing procurement teams, ensuring alignment with global sourcing objectives.

Develop and implement global and regional 3P sourcing strategies to support business goals.

Lead all aspects of 160+ global third-party suppliers, ensuring they meet business requirements and performance standards.

Conduct make vs. buy assessments to figure out most effective sourcing model.

Continuously evaluate and optimize the 3P supplier network, ensuring the right suppliers are in place and taking action where inefficiencies exist.

Supplier Development & Performance Management

Develop suppliers to meet business needs, ensuring they have the required capabilities, capacity, and compliance standards.

Drive supplier capability-building programs, encouraging positive relationships and operational excellence.

Handle relationships with key global and regional 3P suppliers to drive long-term business benefits.

Establish and implement supplier performance frameworks, supervising and optimizing supplier contributions.

Conduct supplier risk assessments and implement mitigation strategies.

Encourage supplier-driven innovation and continuous improvement.

Cost Savings, Network Optimization & Funnel Development

Deliver annual cost savings targets by implementing sourcing initiatives and efficiency improvements.

Develop and maintain a cost savings funnel, prioritizing high-impact savings opportunities.

Optimize the 3P supplier network by addressing inefficiencies, consolidating suppliers where vital, and renegotiating contracts.

Use market intelligence, data analytics, and benchmarking to drive cost efficiencies.

Operational Excellence & Risk Management

Implement procurement best practices to drive efficiency and supplier performance.

Define and supervise key performance metrics (KPIs) to measure procurement efficiency.

Ensure supply continuity, risk mitigation, and compliance with procurement policies.

Provide supplier market intelligence to anticipate trends and mitigate potential risks.

Decision-Making Authority

Approval authority for all global 3P sourcing decisions.

Ownership of make vs. buy assessments, supplier development initiatives, and network optimization actions.

Responsibility for short-, medium-, and long-term sourcing strategies.

Set global procurement financial plans and category forecasts.

Essential experience and Job Requirements

Validated experience in strategic sourcing, supplier management, and procurement leadership.

Strong analytical, negotiation, and contract management skills.

Expertise in make vs. buy analysis, supplier risk management, supplier development, and network optimization.

Ability to lead globally dispersed teams, influence partners, and drive cross-functional alignment.

Track record of delivering annual cost savings, optimizing supplier networks, and developing supplier capabilities.

Excellent communication and leadership skills.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.