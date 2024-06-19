Procurement Transformation - Senior Program Manager

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

This role represents Procurement transformation in the end to end delivery of the procurement standard processes and digital strategy roadmap in the Group ERP programme and delivery of the Procurement digital operating system (DOS), which is made up of Ariba Spend Management, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Risk Management and Data Management modules. The role provides expertise in alignment to procurement policies, standards and controls through implementation of compliant and integrated procurement process.

• You will be accountable to organise and run the programme management office (PMO), which will be made up of squads and teams based across multiple goegraphies and including bp and third party workforce

• You will work with technology team to ensure application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Fit-to-standard, Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs to deliver the product roadmap.

• You will be responsible for prioritising delivery focus, working closely with multi-functional team on successful implementation of standard process and monitoring performance against key metrics and controls for improvement.

• You will demonstrate leadership to inspire, coach, and partner with business partners, development teams, business product owners and potentially 3rd party vendors to define roadmap to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture.

• You will keep abreast with developments in rapidly changing industry best practices, as well as bp's internal policies and procedures to ensure full compliance and drive continuous improvement.

Portfolio management

• You will oversee the portfolio of ERP projects in support of procurement strategic initiatives, risk, controls, promote deployments, Source to Pay process and sustain initiatives to ensure successful delivery of scope, schedule, cost and quality criteria.

• You will ensure Portfolio schedule integration, optimizing activity sequencing, accurately schedule and track plan reporting to assure on-time delivery.

• You will establish and maintain systematic cross-business and cross-functional process integration.



• Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Project management, Procurement, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

• Minimum 15 years of experience in procurement / large and complex programme management and process improvement.

• Direct agile and transformation management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools.

• Managing projects to assure they are well defined and completed within scope, schedule and budget.

• Experience of managing team sizes of over 100 people across multiple geographies. Charismatic and inspiring leadership is essential for this role.

• Understanding of business or functional area Procurement supports – this includes strategy, market, challenges and processes

• Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching direct and indirect staff contractors.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



