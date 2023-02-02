Procurement & Supply Chain Advisor- H2 & CCUS

Job summary

We are now looking for a Procurement & Supply Chain Advisor to join the Low Carbon Energy (LCE) Procurement team at bp. This is an enviable and dynamic role working across our Hydrogen and Integrated energy portfolios globally supporting business delivery. This role can be based in Perth or Melbourne.



This role will participate and represent the procurement function in business leadership teams, supporting the development of the project hopper, concept development and through all phases of capital projects. Based in Australia, this role will primarily support the development of green energy projects.



About the Role:

• Lead the engagement of emergent market sector supply chains, developing and deepening our sector understanding of market dynamics, pressures and vulnerabilities in the space of renewable energy global markets.

• Develop a solid understanding of global and local supply bases and identify suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolios.

• Work with stakeholders to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments.

• Develop and evaluate robust contracting and commercial strategies that support portfolio project development.

• Support technology selection and development through supplier collaboration efforts in the Renewables and Low Carbon sector.

• Manage end to end procurement delivery of complex, fast paced and constructive projects.

• Apply best practice, in a fit for purpose way, of project management and project procurement.

• Ensure local, state and federal legislative requirements impacting sourcing and contractor management are met.



About You

• Strong commercial and business acumen – understanding business operations, supply chain and factors influencing business decisions.

• Agile and customer focused and able to meet the evolving needs of the business. Demonstrated experience in determining practical and effective solutions to meet challenges and leverage capabilities of the supply chain.

• Strong influencing and networking skills across the LCE team. Ability to partner with the business to bring forward the most competitive projects and deliver strategy

• A genuine passion for developing novel and progressive renewable and resilient supply chain solutions.

• Experience in leading successful procurement delivery of major projects

• Willingness to travel as required





The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.