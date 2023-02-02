Procurement & Supply Chain Senior Manager – H2 & CCUS

Job summary

We are now looking for a Procurement & Supply Chain Senior Manager to support the Low Carbon Energy (LCE) Procurement team at bp. This is an enviable and dynamic role working across our Hydrogen and Integrated energy portfolios globally supporting business delivery.



This role will participate and represent the procurement function in business leadership teams, supporting the development of the project hopper, concept development and through all phases of capital projects. Based in Australia, this role will primarily support the development of green energy projects.



About the Role:

• Build deep market expertise and be confident partnering with various business teams to gain understanding of demand and business objectives as well as the renewable and new energy global markets, supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities.

• Lead the team responsible for identifying new supplier opportunities, leveraging supplier led solutions, creating competitive and compelling project strategies, all underpinning project execution from option screening through the deliver of Renewable Energy Projects.

• Be a leader and role model in cross-discipline integration, alignment and delivery for the purpose of delivering projects safely at a predictable time and cost.

• Ensure local, state and federal legislative requirements impacting sourcing and contractor management are met.

• Understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness

• Develop and evaluate contracting and commercial strategies that influence and support portfolio project development through to operations.

• Lead the team with care, purpose and a sense of servant leadership to create an energized and motivated team environment.

• Be part of the ASPAC Procurement Leadership Team, providing support to the ASPAC Senior Director – Procurement to continue to develop, connect and motivate the team

• Engage and influence senior stakeholders across both procurement and commercial business decisions to ensure optimum project outcomes.



About You:

• Strong commercial and business acumen – understanding business operations, supply chain and factors influencing business decisions.

• Agile and customer focused and able to meet the evolving needs of the business. Demonstrated experience in determining practical and effective solutions to meet challenges and leverage capabilities of the supply chain.

• Strong influencing and networking skills across the LCE team. Ability to partner with the business to bring forward the most competitive projects and deliver strategy

• A genuine passion for developing novel and progressive renewable and resilient supply chain solutions.

• Demonstrated experience in delivering major procurement project outcomes within a complex environment.

• Experience in developing, motivating and managing a team

• Willingness to travel as required



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.