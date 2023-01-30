Procurement & Supply Chain Senior Manager – H2 & CCUS*

Job summary

Sitting in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team this is an enviable and dynamic role working across a portfolio of Hydrogen and Integrated energy projects globally supporting business delivery. This is a meaningful role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The team is at the forefront of supply chain engagement, leveraging progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.

This role will participate and represent the procurement function in business leadership teams, supporting the development of the project hopper, concept development and through all phases of capital projects.

The LCE remit supports the end-to-end project delivery lifecycle from Business Development through Production. The role is dynamic, fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets.

With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar.

Responsibilities;

Lead in the engagement of emergent market sector supply chains, developing and deepening our sector understanding of market dynamics, pressures, and vulnerabilities in the space of global markets for all sectors supporting onshore wind farm development, construction, and operations

Be an authority and role model in cross-discipline integration, alignment, and delivery for the purpose of delivering projects safely at a predictable time and cost – crucial for the mission of safe, efficient and competitive projects

Develop and execute, innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers and potentially M&A or investment opportunities

Ensure systematic control and conformance with bp’s procurement requirements

Develop a solid understanding of global and local supply markets and identify innovative suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolio challenges

Work with partners to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain

Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that support portfolio project development from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery, start-up and operations

Work closely with offshore wind and hydrogen categories to develop strategic supplier base and leverage aggregate demand to deliver framework agreements or alliances

Develop and lead the execution of work processes that support project operations, supplier management and continuous improvement

Lead required sourcing activity and manage 3rd party spend in support of LCE projects, collaborating with various teams to ensure compliant and efficient delivery

Build effective and collaborative relationships with collaborators to promote an adaptable and agile way of working that best enables detailed procurement process applications throughout project development

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing

Lead the team with care and purpose

Requirements;

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other technical discipline or equivalent experience

Masters Degree or equivalent experience

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent experience

Stong commercial & business acumen

Customer-focused, growing to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners

Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the infrastructure team in developing competitive Project strategies

Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive renewable and resilient hydrocarbon supply chain solutions

Existing understanding of the renewables (Hydrogen, CCUS and Biofuels) markets is preferable but not crucial

A commercial approach and analytical skills

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

Willingness to travel when needed

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.