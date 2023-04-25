Procurement & Supply Chain Category Manager – H2 & CCUS

Job summary

Sitting in the Low Carbon Energy (LCE) Hydrogen Procurement team, this is a dynamic role responsible for delivering procurement solutions to support the delivery of a portfolio of Hydrogen and Integrated energy projects globally. The role reports directly to the H2 & CCUS Procurement Leadership team and as an experienced advisor, will be an integral part of the matrix structures across global projects. The role will be focused on providing direct H2 & CCUS procurement support including the development of project contract road maps, project delivery plans, and integrating with the project teams. This is a meaningful role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The team is at the forefront of supply chain engagement, leveraging progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.



The role will also work closely with the Category Management team to ensure project requirements are understood and to ensure full utilization of category strategies and agreements.



The LCE remit supports the end-to-end project delivery lifecycle from Business Development through Production. The role is dynamic, fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets.



With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar.

Key Accountabilities:

Be an authority in cross-discipline integration, alignment, and delivery for the purpose of delivering project support, supply chain risk mitigation plans and contracting strategies to support project delivery safely at a predictable time and cost – crucial for the mission of safe, efficient, and competitive projects.

Implement and execute, category driven contracting strategies and develop these locally as appropriate in line with category guidance.

Ensure systematic control and conformance with bp’s procurement requirements.

Develop a solid understanding of local supply markets related the projects supported and identify innovative suppliers that can bring value to future bp portfolio challenges.

Work closely with the project teams to integrate into them, fully understand requirements and influence direction in terms of contracting strategies.

Strive for best practice haring across the team as well as continuous improvement.

Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that support portfolio project development from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery, start-up, and operations.

Develop innovative and bold contracting strategies that address supply chain risks, sustainability aspirations and targets.

Lead the development of project contracting maps and supply chain strategies specific to the projects.

Work closely with projects teams to understand demand and requirements including JV and funding requirements.

Support project reporting, partner communications, funding applications and all other project related requirements.

Essential & Desirable Criteria:

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other technical discipline or equivalent experience; Master’s degree preferred.

Extensive experience in large / mega capex project procurement

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent experience

Strong commercial & business acumen

Customer-focused, growing to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners.

Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the stakeholder teams.

Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment.

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive renewable and resilient hydrocarbon supply chain solutions.

Existing understanding of the renewables (Hydrogen, CCUS and Biofuels) markets is highly desirable.

A commercial approach and analytical skills

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams.

Willingness to travel when needed.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.