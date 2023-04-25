Procurement & Supply Chain Category Manager – H2 & CCUS

Sitting in the Low Carbon Energy (LCE) Hydrogen Procurement team, this is a dynamic role responsible for delivering procurement solutions to support the delivery of a portfolio of Hydrogen and Integrated energy projects globally. The role reports directly to the H2 & CCUS Procurement Leadership team and as an experienced advisor, will be an integral part of the matrix structures across global projects. The role will be focused on providing direct H2 & CCUS procurement support including the development of project contract road maps, project delivery plans, and integrating with the project teams. This is a meaningful role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The team is at the forefront of supply chain engagement, leveraging progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.
The role will also work closely with the Category Management team to ensure project requirements are understood and to ensure full utilization of category strategies and agreements.
The LCE remit supports the end-to-end project delivery lifecycle from Business Development through Production. The role is dynamic, fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets.
With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar.