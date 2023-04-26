Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an





EV Procurement analyst Poland & Austria _ bp pulse





The Procurement analyst will be responsible for all procurement activities relating to the roll-out of bp pulse EV charging infrastructure in Poland and Austria from an end to end purchasing perspective. This is a highly integrated role implementing defined bp pulse procurement processes and building efficiencies and best practice across our EV & M&C organizations.



In this role You will:

Be accountable for procurement delivery in Poland and Austria from end to end S2P perspective

Work in an agile and collaborative manner with local internal and external stakeholders to provide the business with the procurement support, that is required to deliver the plan

Work closely with Execution and Operation teams, establishing, developing and maintaining strong working relationships

Drive value through innovation identification and continuous improvement

Proactively identify and manage risk and escalate as appropriate to Procurement Central Cluster lead

Responsible for meeting/exceeding Procurement KPIs

Prepare and present monthly performance reports to Central Cluster Procurement Lead

Support Procurement Central Cluster Lead to implement Global and Cluster Procurement contracts and strategies, as applicable and agreed by central team.

Where agreed centrally, develop contracting strategies for new local suppliers as required

Support the subsidy programs in country and ensure rollout in line with local subsidy requirements

Alignment with established common process and local legal requirements to meet the expected delivery criteria and in accordance with global requirements and standards

Coordinate supplier performance management and reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Ensure all processes and contracts are in compliance with bp HSSE requirements and standards

Capture lessons learned through procurement and supplier performance and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments



We have the following requirements:

University degree in a technical or related equivalent business discipline or a comparable degree program.

Polish language mandatory

Very good written and oral English language skills

Demonstrable experience in the Electrical Vehicle category is preferable

Category strategy execution

Negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management

Skilled application in supplier performance management

Good working knowledge of P2P processes, and SAP system

Stakeholder management skills

Financial and market analysis skills

Project management experience is an advantage

Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools is desirable.

Working in a matrix organization with Agile techniques is preferable