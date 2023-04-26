Job summary
bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.
YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an
EV Procurement analyst Poland & Austria _ bp pulse
The Procurement analyst will be responsible for all procurement activities relating to the roll-out of bp pulse EV charging infrastructure in Poland and Austria from an end to end purchasing perspective. This is a highly integrated role implementing defined bp pulse procurement processes and building efficiencies and best practice across our EV & M&C organizations.
In this role You will:
- Be accountable for procurement delivery in Poland and Austria from end to end S2P perspective
- Work in an agile and collaborative manner with local internal and external stakeholders to provide the business with the procurement support, that is required to deliver the plan
- Work closely with Execution and Operation teams, establishing, developing and maintaining strong working relationships
- Drive value through innovation identification and continuous improvement
- Proactively identify and manage risk and escalate as appropriate to Procurement Central Cluster lead
- Responsible for meeting/exceeding Procurement KPIs
- Prepare and present monthly performance reports to Central Cluster Procurement Lead
- Support Procurement Central Cluster Lead to implement Global and Cluster Procurement contracts and strategies, as applicable and agreed by central team.
- Where agreed centrally, develop contracting strategies for new local suppliers as required
- Support the subsidy programs in country and ensure rollout in line with local subsidy requirements
- Alignment with established common process and local legal requirements to meet the expected delivery criteria and in accordance with global requirements and standards
- Coordinate supplier performance management and reporting of near-term progress against long term targets
- Ensure all processes and contracts are in compliance with bp HSSE requirements and standards
- Capture lessons learned through procurement and supplier performance and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments
We have the following requirements:
- University degree in a technical or related equivalent business discipline or a comparable degree program.
- Polish language mandatory
- Very good written and oral English language skills
- Demonstrable experience in the Electrical Vehicle category is preferable
- Category strategy execution
- Negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management
- Skilled application in supplier performance management
- Good working knowledge of P2P processes, and SAP system
- Stakeholder management skills
- Financial and market analysis skills
- Project management experience is an advantage
- Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools is desirable.
- Working in a matrix organization with Agile techniques is preferable
What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?
At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!
Find your electric future with bp pulse.