Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Procurement and Supply Chain Manager (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

Procurement and Supply Chain Manager (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

Procurement and Supply Chain Manager (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

  • Location Germany - North - Hamburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141136BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Lead participation in cluster and industry forum representation, contract template creation and establishing competitive advantageous relationships and strategic alliances with key suppliers
  • Lead the development of offshore wind supply chain strategy working closely with the Center of Excellence offshore wind team
  • Develop market intelligence of offshore wind global markets, building strong knowledge of the supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities
  • Develop strong supplier relationships and engagement in the industry that positions bp as a sector leader in supply chain
  • Evaluate and recommend contracting models to support offshore wind projects including confidently explaining key contract clauses and benefits to stakeholders
  • Help progress the procurement functional agenda and ensure effective development of procurement digital tools which benefit the Low Carbon Energy business
  • Build effective collaborative relationships with stakeholders to promote a responsive, agile and professional partnership. Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing
  • Lead the team (when established) with care, purpose and sense of servant leadership to create an energized and motivated team environment
Our requirements:
  • Degree in Business Administration, Law or related discipline
  • A minimum of 10 years previous experience in a procurement leadership position within offshore wind, renewables or hydrogen market with a focus on local supply chain development and supplier partnership
  • Fluent in English and German
  • Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable solutions and excitement about bp’s journey and the influence procurement has on this growth area
  • Experience in offshore wind development projects or supply chain businesses
  • Commercial mindset with strong analytical skills
  • Confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholder and with experience in identifying value drivers and business development opportunities
  • Capable of working in an agile way and being part of multi-disciplinary teams to achieve bp’s goals
  • Comfortable with ambiguity and resilience to setbacks or challenges
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidized canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance

Apply Search all jobs at bp