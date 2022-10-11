Procurement and Supply Chain Manager (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Lead participation in cluster and industry forum representation, contract template creation and establishing competitive advantageous relationships and strategic alliances with key suppliers

Lead the development of offshore wind supply chain strategy working closely with the Center of Excellence offshore wind team

Develop market intelligence of offshore wind global markets, building strong knowledge of the supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities

Develop strong supplier relationships and engagement in the industry that positions bp as a sector leader in supply chain

Evaluate and recommend contracting models to support offshore wind projects including confidently explaining key contract clauses and benefits to stakeholders

Help progress the procurement functional agenda and ensure effective development of procurement digital tools which benefit the Low Carbon Energy business

Build effective collaborative relationships with stakeholders to promote a responsive, agile and professional partnership. Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing

Lead the team (when established) with care, purpose and sense of servant leadership to create an energized and motivated team environment

Degree in Business Administration, Law or related discipline

A minimum of 10 years previous experience in a procurement leadership position within offshore wind, renewables or hydrogen market with a focus on local supply chain development and supplier partnership

Fluent in English and German

Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable solutions and excitement about bp’s journey and the influence procurement has on this growth area

Experience in offshore wind development projects or supply chain businesses

Commercial mindset with strong analytical skills

Confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholder and with experience in identifying value drivers and business development opportunities

Capable of working in an agile way and being part of multi-disciplinary teams to achieve bp’s goals

Comfortable with ambiguity and resilience to setbacks or challenges