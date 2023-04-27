Product Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Job Purpose:

Design, build and maintain accurate reporting, and from this develop compelling insights which support organization-wide decision-making and action.

Furthermore, be part of a team dedicated to making positive change, transforming an industry and helping our planet.

Key Responsibilities:

Be a trusted business partner for the market/territory’s data and analytics requirements.

Play a key role in growing the adoption of data-driven insights in influencing business decision-making.

Work with non-data colleagues to capture their reporting requirements and be bold enough to challenge to ensure optimized reporting.

Where necessary, educate non-data colleagues around reporting and metrics.

Build and maintain accurate, visual-driven reporting and leverage this to generate actionable insight.

Prioritize competing stakeholder requirements and where appropriate have the vision and confidence to bring together colleagues from different parts of the organization to deliver the most useful reporting and insight.

Help define consistent business metrics and promote their adoption.

Able to develop own insights, build and deliver their story that turns them into action.

Knowledge & Experience:

Advanced Excel skills required, such as familiarity with utilizing VBA.

Experience with SQL, at the very least demonstrable ability and willingness to learn and utilize.

Experience in Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, or other data visualization software

Familiarity with analysing data to produce well-structured and defendable insights and calls to action is essential.

Ability to establish and cultivate strong stakeholder relationships, in turn becoming a trusted partner for analytical support.

Education, Qualifications & Certifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or Masters, ideally in a numerate field. Alternatively, experience gained in a similar role is welcomed.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.