Job summary

The Product Analyst will contribute to create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and delivery of customer-centric and commercially profitable services for a high-quality digital product with strategic business partners. You will work with internal and external global Product Owners, Product Managers, Business Stakeholders, and our Customer Experience Team to understand the customer and use that information paired with an agile mindset to support, manage & prioritize the development squads' product backlog.

Enabling drivers and owners to enjoy a reliable, seamless, and convenient charging experience – whether on the go, at home or depot. In bp pulse, you will be part of team electrifying the world and ensuring that bp pulse is delivering an outstanding customer experience by leveraging digital platforms and partnerships.

What you'll do:

Working with the delivery team to execute the product vision by defining needs and recommend solutions that deliver value.

Create and define the customer journey, KPIs as well as competitor analysis.

Continuous enhancement of operating model and product roadmap including management of business development opportunities that arise during that period, prioritizing commercial commitments and supporting innovation PoCs

Orchestrate the implementation with all involved teams: electrification development arm (I&E), the central electrification hub, customer value proposition and digital colleagues as needed.

Support the definition scope and ensure frozen scope gets delivered, while managing any scope creep matters.

Support financial interfaces and P&L within the electrification products including development & approval of business cases, FMs, delivery budgets, and return on investment. Contribute to EFM preparation.

What you'll bring:

Excellent partner engagement skills required to flourish in a highly matrixed organisation.

Shown success in interacting with multiple functions, partners, and third-party suppliers within an organisation to deliver goals.

Hands on Product Delivery experience with expertise in building enterprise scale solutions/micro services for a wider platform.

Experience in developing mobility solutions, will be complemented by your focus on customer centricity.

Building, managing, and communicating product backlog and roadmaps.

Someone who is confident in working directly with technical leads, development teams and subject matter authorities and has experience leading and facilitating product test/QA e.g., UAT.

Experience building products ready to scale into international markets.

A self-starter with the drive, motivation, and exceptional interpersonal skills to prosper in a multidisciplinary team.

Ability to work in a ‘start-up’ environment, where processes may not be fully defined/refined is important.

Passion for process creation, continuous improvement, and efficiency.

Positive personality, with energetic working style and very strong resilience.

Degree (preferred), ideally in engineering, computer science, information systems, business, or similar field & project management credentials.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

