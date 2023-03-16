The Product Analyst will contribute to create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and delivery of customer-centric and commercially profitable services for a high-quality digital product with strategic business partners. You will work with internal and external global Product Owners, Product Managers, Business Stakeholders, and our Customer Experience Team to understand the customer and use that information paired with an agile mindset to support, manage & prioritize the development squads’ product backlog. The Product Analyst will contribute to create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and delivery of customer-centric and commercially profitable services for a high-quality digital product with strategic business partners. You will work with internal and external global Product Owners, Product Managers, Business Stakeholders, and our Customer Experience Team to understand the customer and use that information paired with an agile mindset to support, manage & prioritize the development squads’ product backlog.
Enabling drivers and owners to enjoy a reliable, seamless, and convenient charging experience – whether on the go, at home or depot. In bp pulse, you will be part of team electrifying the world and ensuring that bp pulse is delivering an outstanding customer experience by leveraging digital platforms and partnerships.
At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.
Please apply with an English language cv.
