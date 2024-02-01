Product Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Leads the demand plan and manages new product launches in collaboration with other functional teams, and supports Sales teams in presentations and meetings with distributors/dealers.

Works with Sales to understand existing and future product potential, so as to develop and recommend the product portfolio and pricing structure and a road map of new product development.

Develops and executes the product marketing communications strategy and plans for products, aligned with global brand and innovation strategies and using input from other teams and local agencies.

Establishes and tracks key KPIs, and analyses market trends, competitor strategies and performance data, defining the impact on programmes.

Develops and implements a systematic approach to product management and ensures appropriate risk reviews.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours

Qualifications Essential

BS in STEM field.

Hands-on experience carrying out data analysis, data mining and insight generation in complex, fast-paced environments.

Strong business acumen and customer intelligence.

Applied knowledge of data analytics tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Knowledge in SQL, python or other languages.

Experience in Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, or other data visualisation software.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.

Ability to deliver recommendations and actionable insights to product managers and a wide range of stakeholders.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Desired

Customer-facing product experience

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.