Product Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

The Product Analytics & Adoption team is a one stop shop for product analytics insight within bp. We offer multiple products to our customers that cater to different levels of product insights they need. Enable spectrum of data analysis techniques to generate actionable insights that address challenges and contribute to bp products

Metrics Card is "watch tower" with a focus on North Star metrics whereas Mixpanel is part of Product Analytics Engine and provides deep capabilities in understanding customer behaviour in products.

Responsibilities:

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with product managers, data analysts, data engineers, software engineers/platform engineers, data scientists, data managers, and other digital fields.

Autonomously provide actionable, data-driven business insights through data analytics to improve a product, solution or business.

Instrument and maintain critical metrics and dashboards to evaluate product performance and impact on customers.

Identify sources of data and be able to clean and prepare such data for analysis.

Conduct product experimentation, including A/B tests.

Partner with data engineers, software engineers, and data owners to define and build data models. You integrate existing tools to automate data ingestion, data manipulation, quality control and data analysis.

Accelerate deployment and adoption of event-based analytics aka product analytics at bp

Be a liaison business/product development organizations and I&E, combining in-depth business intelligence with analytical knowledge.

Enforce to and advocate for data analytics standard methodologies.

Apply existing data & analytics strategies relevant to your immediate scope.

Translate analysis outcomes and results into compelling narratives/presentations.

Collaborates with and influences stakeholders and partners.

Essential :

BS in STEM field.

Hands-on experience (typically 3-5 years) carrying out data analysis, data mining and insight generation in sophisticated, fast-paced environments

Strong business sense and customer intelligence.

Applied knowledge of data analytics tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Knowledge in SQL, python or other languages is a must

Experience in Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, or other data visualisation software.

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Experience with event-based analytics tooling like Mixpanel, Amplitude etc

Strong communication and collaborator leadership skills.

Ability to deliver recommendations and actionable insights to product managers and a wide range of customers.

Continuous learning and improvement attitude.

Desired:

Customer-facing product experience

No prior experience in the energy industry required.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.