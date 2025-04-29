Product & Brand Manager: Trucks

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Brand & Product Manager- Trucks

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey. We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Brand & Product Manager- Trucks based at Mumbai with details mentioned below

Let me tell you about the role

We are currently seeking a dynamic and seasoned professional to assume the pivotal role of Brand and Product Manager for Trucks within CVO. In this strategic position, you will orchestrate the marketing efforts driving Castrol India’s business in both topline and bottom-line performance across the CVO space

Collaboration is at the core of this role, as you will engage seamlessly within a cross-functional team. Your collaborative efforts are not confined to cost-effectiveness but extend to strategic alignment with pricing thresholds and ambitious gross margin targets. This synthesis of research, development, and market insights will be integral to optimizing product formulations that resonate strategically within a driven market.

Communication strategies will be a key point of your responsibilities, as you craft comprehensive Above-the-Line (ATL) and Below-the-Line (BTL) initiatives in collaboration with local and global stakeholders. This strategic approach ensures that brand messages are not only consistent but resonate strategically with the intended audience, thereby augmenting overall brand equity.

Your strategic foresight will be critical as you collaborate with insights teams, employing a sophisticated approach to regularly supervise share movement drivers, pricing dynamics, Brand Power scores, and other equity metrics. This data-driven strategy will ensure that marketing efforts remain agile, informed, and consistently aligned with the ever-evolving dynamics of the market.

In summary, as the Brand and Product Manager for Trucks, you will not only lead marketing initiatives but will strategically craft the trajectory of growth, collaboration, communication, implementation, and insight to position our brands for unparalleled success in the competitive landscape.

What you will deliver

Assume accountability for the portfolio's financial performance, meticulously aligning with volume targets spanning multiple brands. Skillfully be responsible for the Product portfolio, executing strategies that propel both short and long-term growth in gross margin, impeccably aligned with our global space/brand objectives. Attain market supremacy as gauged by Nielsen's metrics, solidifying our dominant presence. Unwaveringly deliver brand equity metrics on a brand-by-brand basis, fueling heightened awareness and consideration for our comprehensive portfolio. Skillfully navigate product life cycles, ensuring the sustained profitability of our product portfolio, in perfect harmony with evolving market trends and OEM launches. Exercise vigilant oversight over the Streamline/Fusion/ODIMS systems within the market, expertly stewarding the PCO portfolio. Orchestrate the development of Above-the-Line (ATL) communications strategies, rigorously designed to amplify brand metrics and translate into tangible business outcomes, transcending diverse platforms, formats, and brand domains. Forge a symbiotic partnership with Sales teams to implement regional marketing blueprints, catalyzing impact across diverse geographies. Ensure the meticulous tracking, measurement, and optimization of ASP (Advertising and Sales Promotion) investments. As the steward of these resources, you will be accountable for program design, budgetary allocation, real-time expenditure monitoring, and ultimately, ensuring a substantial return on investment.

What you need to be successful

University degree or related discipline engineer with MBA or equivalent post graduate degree desirable with a minimum of 15 years of professional expertise within the realm of Sales and Marketing.

Proficiency in crafting comprehensive marketing communications, spanning the traditional and digital spheres. A profound comprehension of media procurement, encompassing both traditional and digital platforms, with a distinct advantage for those with experience in performance marketing. Demonstrated capability to collaborate seamlessly within cross-functional teams, spanning different organizational levels, both domestically and on a global scale, even within intricate and fast paced settings. A well-grounded understanding of New Product Introduction (NPI) processes and a track record of successfully navigating the intricacies of a Stagnate framework. Proven leadership in team management, with a preference for candidates possessing prior sales experience. A requisite background in handling pivotal aspects such as Nielsen data, custom research methodologies, and collaborating closely with multi-disciplinary partner agencies.

Key Proficiencies

Ability to multitask and lead multiple projects with multiple stakeholders Self Starter who can translate strategy to on ground execution flawlessly Ability to work in ambiguity and a stickler for timelines and delivery of project milestones Customer focused, understanding of ecosystems of influence and how to ensure all opinion leaders build demand for Castrol products

You will work with

The appointed individual will collaborate closely with key stakeholders including the Brand and Communications Manager, Marketing Head, Sales teams, Supply Chain teams, Global Marketing and Product Development teams, Legal teams, and Sales teams on an ongoing basis to meticulously drive tangible business outcomes.

Furthermore, the incumbent will adeptly cultivate and oversee relationships with advertising agencies, research agencies, media agencies, and other strategic partners, orchestrating synergistic efforts to propel both business and brand objectives forward with unwavering precision.

Culture

bp believes in creating a culture that allows you to live our purpose, play to win while caring for others - and there is a huge focus on diversity equity and inclusion. We are a very open and respectful organization, where there is a lot of respect given to listening to all perspectives and hence people are encouraged to speak up, contribute at all levels irrespective of level or department.

The marketing team is a bunch of young and passionate individuals from varied backgrounds, and we thrive on being able to learn from each other as well as a lot of external orientation from the best in the industry. we deeply value partnerships especially with our sales colleagues and strongly believe in the power of unleashing one team to be able to break barriers, challenge status quo and create new milestones.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

If this role attracts you, apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.