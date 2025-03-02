Product & Communications Manager - Southern Africa

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Responsible for leading our brand in South Africa & SADC countries, conducting equity-building activities such as, PR, advertising and sponsorships, as well as consumer promotional activities intended to drive market share and brand power, acquire more customers/consumers and increase their advocacy/dedication to our brand, products and offers

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.



Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Accountabilities

Takes ownership for the delivery of volume, profit and market share targets in the assigned spaces/brands/markets and is accountable for performance of the brand in market on all agreed KPIs.

Finds opportunities to deliver gross margin growth through cost reduction and/or volume growth opportunities and leads brand performance to ensure delivery of Brand Health and Financial metrics versus plan.

Implements global sponsorship assets in the region ensuring maximum usage and coverage through public relations, digital and traditional media. Develops local sponsorships, content partnerships post requisite sign offs in line with brand strategy.

Accountable for the development and effective execution of a data-driven consumer engagement plan through demonstrating digital best practices

Experience

Proven experience in B2C, B2B2C marketing

Extensive work experience in matrix organization and management of stakeholders

Proven experience in brand and product campaign execution

Working experience in Lubes industry is preferred

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.