Product Compliance Coordinator - bp Castrol

Manage product compliance and regulatory compliance to assure license to operate in place, provide optimum support HSSE program include but not limited to HSSE related training/events, data management and reporting
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
Responsible for all product compliance matters including but not limited to:
Act as Castrol Indonesia’s contact point in Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources , Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Trade and other authorities related to product licensing.
Coordinate & Administer Product registration process (NPT) to Ministry of Energy and mineral Resources including liaising with internal and external stakeholders for any support required.
Coordinate and administer product standardization process (SNI) to the appointed certification body.
Coordinate and administer the base oil importation licensing including all required process related to base oil importation licensing.
Manage the product licensing process timeline within the agreed SLA.
Conduct consultation and advocacy to related government agencies during product evaluation, and compliance reporting, etc.
Keep update on regulations related to product and base oil. This includes and non-exhaustive to product licensing process, labelling, GHS, import – export, company licensing.
Support Supply Chain and operations in dispute/complaints which related to product compliance issues.
Act as SME (Subject Matter Expert) in related to product compliance to stakeholders e.g. government authorities, customers, etc.
Support intellectual property-related activities particularly from compliance perspective.
Act as task owner for applicable compliance tasks assigned. Ensure timely and appropriate completion of tasks, consistent with operational controls, and record these as complete in the compliance task management system.
Maintain HSSE database and provide report in regular basis, including (non-exhaustive) VDR, SO/SOC, DSQ, CTM, APS.
Support line manager in running HSSE-related programs, including (non-exhaustive) DDT, People counting exercise, IMT exercise.
REQUIRED COMPETENCIES:
Basic knowledge in product technical aspect.
Good communication and advocacy skills with internal and external stakeholders, including governments to liaise and dealing key stakeholders include related functions within business and government.
Good reading and interpretation skills of regulations and procedures.
Project management and presentation skill.
Good in interpersonal and stakeholder management skill.
Intermediate skill of MS office, in particular excel spreadsheet, powerpoint and basic skill of Power BI .
Fast learning skill, especially in digital aspects, including online applications in external and internal bp.
Ability to work within short timeline of delivery.
Ability to work independently as well as in a team.
REQUIRED EXPERIENCES:
Minimum 3 years of experience in managing regulatory affairs, formalities as well as dealing with governmental bodies. Background of QC/QA is also welcome.
Experienced in coordinating and delivering large scale of project with fixed and short timeline of delivery.
Experienced in managing activities with external parties such as associations, committees.