This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping team and advance your career as a



Product Control Lead/ Commodity Risk Lead



Commodity Risk / product control is a key strategic control position within the Commodity Risk function and bp's Trading and Shipping Finance. The role holder serves as the primary interface for trading and supply benches, while managing the daily activities that meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure and P&L, and provides analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash.



In this role You will:

Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, value added, and automated management information.

Responsible for bringing transparency to deal structures and explaining financial impacts in operational terms.

Independent understanding of trading strategies to identify/raise and mitigate financial, operational & reputational risk related to new or existing activities.

Ensure timely validation of new business to ensure that new business deals are accurately represented in the system.

Validation and analysis of prices and curves and resolve any issue with bench analyst on a timely basis.

Ensure market data integrity with reference to price series and forward curves, pricing calendars and expiry tables in the systems

Ensure accurate delivery of independent exchange-related activities, analysis of exchange trades with a lens of risks involved and accurate forecast of cash required for exchange trading

Collaborate closely with finance, risk and front office teams to resolve any discrepancies on counterparty, pricing, volume and MTM intent.

Validate deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

Accurately validate, monitor, and manage ancillaries costs and related P&L daily including troubleshooting and resolving any related issues.

Actively engage with global teams, ensuring proper handoffs between regions.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

Support monthly close activities



What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent

Ideal candidates will have relevant education with at least 2-5 years of finance, risk or other proven experience.

You will be proficient at identifying basic risk mitigation strategies and can drive commercial focus, analyze exposures and be a strategic member of our finance team.

Being knowledgeable about the external environment in which the business operates and being able to assess and challenge its impact on the business risk matrix is crucial to this role.

You should be able to analyze operational risk exposure and advise risk mitigation programs.

Possessing programming skills and understanding energy trading markets and instruments would be highly beneficial.



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.