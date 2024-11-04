Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an:

Product Costing Analyst

In this role You will:

Control the moving average price (MAV) variation

Calculate, validate & populate product costs into SAP

Update the business process regularly (logistics) & (z) condition in SAP

Update activity type (manufacturing) & additive costs (where applicable) & costing lot size, and subcontracting fees for toll blender / filler

Maintain table MM conditions in SAP

Maintain table for mark-up rate & maintain table for in plant losses rate

Simulation of product costs calculation

Set up & control product costing test (dry run)

Monthly transfer price list preparation, validation and clarification of deviations.

Perform & support all month end activities (e.g. stock valuation, SLOBS, MM condition reversal, process order, aged debt analysis etc.)

Extract & control SAP report for SCI line

Preparation of slide pack for PCTP meeting

Prepare supply chain template & core financials

Manage over / under recovery

Support inventory stock count (posting of related adjustments)

Support the Minimum Control Expectations (MCE) where applicable to Product Costing activities

Support continuous improvement agenda through active participation in MoC projects relevant to Supply Chain controlling

Maintain a business partner relationship with the Supply Chain whilst maintaining an independent finance view

Actively support IT projects (for example SAP NIKE & regular releases) in all Product Costing relevant matters

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in “business English”

Recognised Accounting Qualification or Degree in Economics

Experience of working in a financial role, preferably product costing /supply chain controlling

Excellent use of Excel

Ability to interpret large volumes of data

High analytical skills

IT literate

Experience with Access

Reporting experience, preferably use of SAP CO & MM module & BW

Excellent interpersonal skills - ability to interact at all levels

Ability to perform under pressure

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

