Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as Product Costing Lead!

Job Purpose

Support the timely delivery of existing programs and the development of a multi-year pipeline portfolio to deliver material multi-year savings within the Product Portfolio Competitiveness Team, by ensuring real-time availability of accurate and validated product costing information

Key Accountabilities

Act as the single point of accountability to ensure availability and accessibility of real-time, validated Product Costing information, which will serve as the foundation for all Competitiveness and PPD activities.

Develop (ways-of-working and process) methodology and (digital, data and systems) tools to acquire and validate costing information.

Serve as SPA across costing-related / relevant functional areas to address proactively / reactively any costing related activities and issues.

Act as a key tag into Finance organization to remain up to date with ongoing changes and improvements.

Support as costing SME for the various functional areas in the PPD organization

Deliver end to end accessibility and validation of costing information, ensuring visibility, oversight, issue resolution, to support of pipeline portfolio of savings activities.

Represent Product Cost Competitiveness in finance and other costing forums; act as key liaison to other relevant functions globally and within the PU’s, to ensure tight integration of costing information.

Provide assurance of consistent application of PCTP methods across all assets/product group.

Ensure appropriate tools and process are in place to meet current and future needs.

Education

Relevant degree or similar education background in Accounting, Finance and Business, and/or equivalent costing and accounting experience

Experience

Significant work experience general and cost accounting, with relevant knowledge in standard costing methodologies.

Strong presentation and social skills.

Validated experience in collecting business requirements and improving process and systems.

Ability to work within a virtual, distributed team environment.

Knowledge and previous experience of Finance business processes and systems.

Experience in planning and completing project results.

Knowledge and experience of supply chain operations.

Well-developed interpersonal and partnering skills. Experienced in demonstrating relationships and networks within organizations.

Functional and skills and capability needed to handle a large set of activities with multiple and diverse functional collaborators.

Skills & Proficiencies

Financial systems, tools, and processes – Mastery

General Tools and Systems (MS tools, PBI, Databases) – Skilful to Mastery

Numeracy, Analytical Skills – Skilful to Mastery

Core value chain proficiencies (Plan, Source, Make, Deliver, Technology) - Skilful

People Leadership, Business Partnering, Commercial Competence– Skilful



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

