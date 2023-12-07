Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Responsible for providing technical leadership for service management / process management / operations support activities (depending on specialism), driving related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, collaborating with a range of stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management; Operations Support.
As a Product Delivery Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.
Our Staff Service Engineers hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer pain points, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.
You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Service Engineering Community.
You provide expertise and recommendations on how to improve wider services delivered by other members of the Service Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business, and drive awareness of Service Engineering principles into the other Disciplines within bp.
You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective great teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.
The role is focused on managing a portfolio of investment and operational products across the Corporate Functions product line within People Experience, Digital Product Management. The individual will manage product delivery squads across strategy, Company Secretary’s Office and Group Economics. This will require working closely with the product manager and business stakeholders to ensure the appropriate products are delivered to meet the business outcomes and value.
The Strategy Digital product team supports licensed applications and builds custom digital products for critical Strategy workflows. This includes a business development management hopper, the statistical review processing tools and the various strategic modelling solutions including the Demand 2050 transport demand and Power Market Modelling solutions.
The Company Secretary and Executive office Digital product team supports licensed applications and builds custom digital products for critical CoSec workflows. This includes board & LT meeting & document management, secret document digital signature management, yearly director’s questionnaire management, Legal Entity management system, AGM and AGM voting management, bp employee share management, Insider List Management and tools that enable the board & LT to have a central place to access bp information stored in secure Microsoft platforms.
Our mission is to provide the bp Strategy team and Company Secretary with specialized applications, data, and IT support to enable our users to work efficiently and make higher-quality decisions, by leveraging enterprise technology and platforms. These digital tools support core business development activities and help bp to align its innovation, capital investment, procurement and recruitment policies with their climate goals, while reducing digital spend.
Our customers are teams within Company Secretary and teams in SS&V, including Portfolio Management and Capital Allocation, Economic and Energy Insights, Low Carbon Commercial Assets and Portfolio Analysis & Strategy.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Product Delivery, Project Delivery Management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design
