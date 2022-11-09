Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace, while shaping the future of bp.



Our bp human experience design (bphxd) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the bphxd team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.



About the role

We have a great opportunity for a Product Design Director to join our fast-growing human experience design (bphxd) team to pave the way on what Product Design (UX/UI) means for bp and further how this discipline integrates with digital, cross-functionally. This person will define what it means to build outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about information architecture, user flows, interaction design and the fundamentals of visual design.



The Product Design Director promote HXD standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences. As a leader, you will lead business unit Product Design Leads by supporting key projects, growing and leading their teams and empowering them to input into the defining and implementing of processes, ways of working and best practices. Empower and bring together both bp designers and our agency partners designers to enable collaboration and insights sharing across project teams. This role is responsible for defining and driving the medium to long-term strategy for how Product Design plays a role in the life cycle of bp services and products.



You will be accountable for the following:

Deliver the Product Design outputs and deliverables standards

Oversee the career development and progression of all designers and maintain the skills matrix

Thought leadership around the Product Design discipline

Collaborate and oversee in-house designers and multiple agencies designers.

Support business unit visual design disciplines (typography, iconography, composition, color, composition, layout) and other outputs.

Key contributor to industry trends, identify UI design solutions in response to latent or anticipated sociocultural trends.

Enable teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Communicate key findings and insights cross-functional and to key stakeholders, actively engaging with the product team, representing the bp design philosophy and advocating for the user.

Proficiency in using all design tools such as Adobe, Sketch, Figma, Invision and Zeplin

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

Knowledge of how to implement different research methods and how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with researchers to develop designs and basic prototypes based upon scenarios

Understanding of planning, executing and implementing design thinking methodology

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)

Strong written & verbal communication skills with educating team and stakeholders on all things Design including product-line concepts, narratives, and experience value propositions

Understanding of service design and UX Research best practices.

Confident at speaking and education about Product Design and bp design initiatives both internally and externally

A BS/MS degree in human computer interaction, design, communications or equivalent experience is required. Experience is what matters most. The successful candidate will have experience working as a product design leader with an in-house Design team or at a Design agency. Experience with leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to discipline teams.It’s important that you have:Other desirable traits:At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!