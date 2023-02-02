Job summary

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Job Profile Summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.

Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of everything we do. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp into a more efficient company that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

Job Advert

The Product Design Lead is a vital member of the Design discipline. You will promote our design standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences. Your role will be ‘hands-on’ as an Individual Contributor designing products within a Discovery Squad.

You are passionate about building outstanding experiences and thinking deeply about people and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are a leader who cares about developing junior Product Designers while actively inputting into our discipline to continually improve the quality of our practice.

Your Accountabilities

Part of a multi-disciplinary discovery squad, you will be working to uncover opportunities for product development, identifying, quantifying the value, and validating potential solutions with customers.

From experience mapping to prototyping solutions, working closely with UX Research to validate concepts quickly.

You will create rapid designs of varying degrees of fidelity from sketches and wireframes through to high-fidelity prototypes.

You will leverage existing libraries and work with Design Engineering to identify potential design system patterns.

Working with data – qualitative and quantitative – to inform all design decisions

Driving a user-first mentality and a design thinking methodology into everything you do. A passionate advocate of putting the user front and center with user-informed design decisions.

Actively coach, train, and inspire change for product design across bp.

About you

A successful candidate should have experience working as a Product Design Leader on an in-house Design team or at a Design agency. Your portfolio should highlight your approach to problem-solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design. Other include: