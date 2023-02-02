Job summary

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

The Product Design Lead is a key member of the Product Design network, leading multiple projects. Promote design standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them, as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences.



This person will be passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, user experience and visual design, making them better for people, business, and planet. A leader that cares about developing junior Product Designers, whilst actively inputting into design standards of what a Product Designer does in bp.



Your Accountabilities

Leading and handling strategically significant projects and workstreams, developing world class product design.

Performing and leading others with strong visual design skills and technical knowledge of implementing and feeding into design systems.

Leading and implementing using your UX skills and knowledge of UX standard methodologies; user flows, wireframing and IA.

Driving a user first mentality and a design thinking methodology into everything you do. A passionate advocate of putting the user front and center with user informed design decisions.

Oversee the career development and progression of other Product Designers in your business unit.

Feed into the Product Design skills matrix to help handle and recruit against the UXD talent agenda.

Actively coach, train, and inspire change for product design across bp.

Be an experienced communicator, empowering and educating your team and partners on all things Product Design, including for product-line concepts, narratives, and experience value propositions.

Strong skills in visual design subject areas (typography, iconography, composition, color, composition, layout) and custodians of the design system and Product Design quality.

Knowledge of different research methods, how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and other types of bias impacting the results.

Synthesize and communicate key insights cross-functionally to key partners, always advocating for the user.

Ability to apply and advocate best practice principles of inclusive design.

Effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functionally to key partners, actively engaging with the product team and advocating for the user.

Ability to represent a design philosophy and principles and be a guardian of them.

An advocate and active user of the Design Thinking process and methodology to deliver superior user outcomes: planning, executing, and implementing the end-to-end process.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

Articulate your design decisions based upon user value and user problems they solve for the business.