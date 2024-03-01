Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

The Product Design Lead is a vital member of the Design discipline. You will promote our design standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences. Your role will be ‘hands-on’ as an Individual Contributor designing products within a Discovery Squad.

You are passionate about building outstanding experiences and thinking deeply about people and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are a leader who cares about developing junior Product Designers while actively inputting into our discipline to continually improve the quality of our practice.

Your accountabilities

Part of a multi-disciplinary discovery/delivery squad, you will be working to uncover opportunities for product development, identifying, quantifying the value, and validating potential solutions with customers.

From experience mapping to prototyping solutions, working closely with UX Research to validate concepts quickly.

You will create rapid designs of varying degrees of fidelity from sketches and wireframes through to high-fidelity prototypes.

You will leverage existing libraries and work with Design Engineering to identify potential design system patterns.

Working with data – qualitative and quantitative – to inform all design decisions

Driving a user-first mentality and a design thinking methodology into everything you do. A passionate advocate of putting the user front and center with user-informed design decisions.

Actively coach, train, and inspire change for product design across bp.

About you

A successful candidate should have experience working as a Product Design Leader on an in-house Design team or at a Design agency. Your portfolio should highlight your approach to problem-solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design. Other include:

Experienced communicator, empowering and educating your team and partners on product design, including product-line concepts, narratives, and customer value propositions.

Strong skills in visual design subject areas (typography, iconography, composition, color, composition, layout) and an advocate and champion for design system usage and Product Design quality

Knowledge of various research methods, how to structure research and essential tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and other types of bias impacting the results.

Ability to communicate critical insights cross-functionally to crucial partners, always advocating for the user.

Ability to articulate your design decisions based on user value and the problems they solve for the business.

Ability to effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functionally to critical partners, actively engaging with the product team and advocating for the user.

Ability to represent a design philosophy and principles.

An advocate and active user of the Design Thinking process and methodology to deliver superior user outcomes: planning, executing, and implementing the end-to-end process.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

*IMPORTANT*

Please attach your best portfolio to support your application. (If password protected kindly include it)

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.