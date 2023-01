Job summary

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for a Technologist working as a member of the Product Development Team.



The Innovation & Engineering - Electrification & Castrol Products Innovation team operate a range of state-of-the-art laboratories and research equipment around the globe. Our Wayne, NJ laboratory conducts research, development, deployment, and technical service activities to support bp Castrol automotive and industrial lubricants businesses.



Job Purpose:

The primary purpose of the role is to contribute to key parts of a number of different projects in the team that design and develop new lubricant products and test methods. The new products and methods are required to meet the changing demands of global markets and to provide opportunities to differentiate the performance of BP’s products from its competitors.



The role holder will work under guidance of more experienced team members to support the reporting and delivery of the specifications for products that have new or improved performance features and/or improved cost of goods benefits compared to previous BP or competitors’ products.

Key Accountabilities

Participate in a portfolio of development/investigation projects, planning, implementing and documenting test programs so that key landmarks are delivered on time and on budget.

Building effective networks with both subject matter experts and operational staff within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of projects, these networks include product: testing, deployment, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research, and compliance.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, BP marketing, BP Legal.

Providing technical advice and mentorship as required

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Development Team



Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering, or related technical subject area.

Experience in delivering projects focused on product development, engineering, or research.

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working.

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Provide evidence of designing novel work programs



Desirable Criteria

Demonstrated experience in Lubricants, Additives or Automotive/Manufacturing industries would be advantageous.

Basic knowledge of automotive, manufacturing and/or systems engineering.



Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.