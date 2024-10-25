Product & Launch Manager - Electric Vehicles (Australia & New Zealand)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Help shape the future of electric vehicle (EV) charging as the Product & Launch Manager for bp pulse in Australia and New Zealand. We’re committed to building the fastest, most convenient EV charging network and need a dynamic leader to guide us through this exciting journey.

The Role:

You’ll lead the strategic direction for EV products, working closely with both global and local teams to ensure a seamless market launch. This includes managing the product lifecycle from development through to rollout, while overseeing key components like the CPMS, mobile app, and payments. You’ll also drive customer satisfaction, ensuring our products meet their needs and expectations.

What You'll Do:

Product Leadership: Define and execute product strategies, working in close collaboration with tech and business teams.

Customer Focus: Lead initiatives to enhance customer experiences and drive product innovation.

Market Expansion: Play a pivotal role in expanding our EV charging network across the region, leading new product launches.

Skills & Experience:

A background in product management, with experience in customer-focused solutions.

Strong communication and leadership skills to influence teams and partners.

Ability to work with tech teams on secure, scalable product solutions.

Qualifications:

A degree in Business, Economics, STEM, or related field. MBA preferred but not essential.

If you’re passionate about sustainable energy and want to lead in a fast-paced environment, apply today and help bp pulse power the future!

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



