Product Lead (People Insights Analytics)

Finance



HR Group



The People Insights & Analytics Product Lead will partner with People & Culture to understand requirements and proactively recommend solutions. You will build data analysis products that answer business questions by using people and business data. Additionally, to support People & Culture Leaders towards data driven decision making and develop and maintain future proof, simple and effective people analytics solutions.

Develop new Power BI solutions by following internal processes and best practices.

Maintain current Power BI solutions and ensure data accuracy at all times.

Use Microsoft technologies and practices to optimize and automate processes.

Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, Engineering, Information Technologies or Software Development.

Minimum 3 years of hands-on Power BI development experience.

5+ years of experience in a BI or Reporting role.

Proven track record of analytical and numerical skills to transform and manipulate data, interpret trends, and provide insights.

First-hand development experience in Power BI, building semantic models, reports, and dashboards.

First-hand development in Power Query, M formula language and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) as well as Power BI service, Data flows, and Data modelling.

Good understanding on use cases of filter context, time intelligence and row context concepts across Power BI.

Good understanding of Power BI security models, row level security, dataset and app level access controls.

Experienced in using Power Automate to refresh and synchronize reporting solutions.

Experienced in SQL to manage large datasets and analyse data.

Preferably experienced in Azure Databricks, Fabric and Synapse Analytics.

Preferably certified by Microsoft as “PL-300: Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst”.

Proven visualisation skills and understanding of data analysis approaches.

Experience of working with HR data and global management systems such as Workday is preferable, although not essential.

Awareness of issues arising from data compliance and privacy requirements.

Proficient in in MS office tools, data manipulation, modelling, and visualisation.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



