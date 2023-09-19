Product Lifecycle Analyst - Automotive

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Job Purpose

Reporting to the Global Product Portfolio Manager, the Product Lifecycle Analyst will work within the Global Product Portfolio team to support the development of best-in class portfolio management and governance practices within Castrol and the broader organisation (C&P, BP). The Product Lifecycle analyst will work closely with the Global Product Portfolio Manager to support:

The management and the governance of the entire Lubricants Product Portfolio

The compliance to and the continuous improvement of the portfolio management process (OD&I process) and the established standards (Product “Rules Of The Games”)

The monitoring, maintenance and continuous improvement of the product lifecycle management tools and important metrics

The Lubricants product portfolio is complex and dynamic – consisting of approximately 4000 products and 18,000 SKUs. Because of the size and scale of the Portfolio, there are two Product Lifecycle Analyst roles with accountabilities split as follows:

Automotive (Cars, Bikes & Commercial Vehicles) – approx. 2,000 products

Industrial, Marine & Energy – approx. 2,000 products

Key Accountabilities

Champion the Digital agenda in the product portfolio governance and management process by developing and leading the continuous improvement of product lifecycle management tools, standards, practices and critical metrics.

Perform business analysis to develop insights, presenting clear tangible actionable recommendations & insights to minimise portfolio complexity and improve profitability, gaining consensus for your recommendation.

Work with product managers in the Mobility and Industrial/GME teams and the Performance Units to meet complexity targets, profitability thresholds of product variants and proactive life-cycle management at end-of-life

Act as first point of contact for portfolio enquiry. Assist with access, data, and tools access.

Actively ensure standards are followed – Monitoring operational compliance of pipeline, leading correction where deviation is observed working across markets, marketing, function, and businesses.

Support the Global Product Portfolio Manager in the preparation of the monthly Product Decision Board involving Senior Leaders and VPs. This includes preparation of high-quality pre-read and facilitation of meeting etc.

Lead ad-hoc projects or interventions in the project portfolio, processes, or tools to ensure best usage and deployment of resources aligned with business strategy.

Education

Degree or equivalent professional qualification(s) is desirable.

Experience

Analytical experience coupled with the ability to use analytics to solve problems & make decision is necessary. Prior experience of handling and analysing large amount of data using PowerBI is desirable.

Excellent attention to details and data

Project management or participation in prior projects. Practical experience of Agile methodologies is desirable.

Ability to development good relationship & form business network globally

Fast learner – Able to grasp a sophisticated global product portfolio as well as matrix organisation with numerous partners across functions and businesses.

Skills & Competencies

The type of individual suited to this role will

Have strong change management & project skills,

Have robust data management and analytical skills,

Be a dedicated problem solver

Possess strong interpersonal skills

A strong & effective communicator who can work collaboratively as part of a team.

A self-starter, highly motivated who likes to get involved in & lead projects.

Excellent attention to detail is required, as is the ability to analyse, interpret & present large volumes of data. The role holder should be cognisant in the usage of Excel and PowerBI.

Excellent written & verbal communication skills – you’ll need to be able to describe complex projects & solutions in an easy-to-understand manner.

Lastly, you’ll possess well developed prioritization & time planning skills

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.