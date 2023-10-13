Product Line Specialist - EMEA

Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Job summary:The purpose of this role is to support the PU marketing team in product line(labelling) activities, responsible for managing the process of introduction of the new products in the market. Liaising with Technology, compliance, and marketing teams to ensure the products are credible also to ensure the labels have the right information and are formulated diligently. The product line specialist works with stakeholders in marketing, Operations, Technology, compliance and GBS (where applicable) and other service providers to deliver agreed activitiesWhy join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.www.castrol.com.tr



Co-ordinate product line, labelling changes for projects

Complete assigned stages/activities in product line management like label market review and labelling within agreed SLAs.

Co-ordinate relevant requirements with stakeholders in marketing (where applicable) and other service providers (like labelling artwork agency) to deliver changes.

Supply inputs for process improvement and simplification of activities through digital for activities and processes.

Own and maintain the label data for the market in Fusion Packs and Labels, including the artwork review process with countries to ensure compliance with local legislation.

Act as the subject matter expert on labels and recommend the business on all matters regarding labels design, use, efficiency, and capability.

Support quality-related queries as they relate to packaging and or formulation issues.

Liaise with supply chain teams and local marketing colleagues when managing change to current processes.

Support the Marketing Operations Manager in maintain mapping files for big label change projects e.g. TUCA and EU Reignite, Project Ultron, etc.

Manage labelling and simplification projects across EMEA working cross functionally across markets.

SPA for the Streamline Process in marketing community in country, responsible for managing the process of approving of introduction of the new products.

Synchronize Streamline project stage approval with ODIMS process to ensure full compliance in the product launch management.

Ensure that Rules of the Game and other brand policy are reflected in the Streamline Process. Actively participate in the NPI (New Product Introduction) meetings, manage activities that are aligned with stakeholders e.g. Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, etc.

Manage relationships by setting expectations, priorities and influencing key stakeholders, relevant parties from Lubricants Supply Chain and Lubricants Technology functions and global Marketing teams.

Understand and fulfil agreed specific Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities which apply to the role, as part of the Marketing role card

Project Management experience, with a core understanding and application of the processes, tools & techniques employed

Ability to work closely with teams at all levels and all functions in the organization

Use Kanban, tracking tools or logs to enable successful delivery as well as report progress to stakeholders

Demonstrated planning and / or performance management ability desirable

The candidate needs to have an eye for details, to ensure every change is accurate and compliant to internal, and external regulatory standards

Knowledge of the current product range is advantageous. Including brand hierarchy, applications, and product performance profiles

Ability to manage large throughputs of change and workloads, with experience in a methodical approach

Experience of Castrol processes and systems, and familiar with product line management approach



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.