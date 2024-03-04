Entity:Innovation & Engineering
About us
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.
And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.
Role Synopsis
At bp our Product Management Practice plays a crucial role in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of the digital product discipline within the company. This role requires collaboration across other digital disciplines, including product operations, engineering and design, to streamline processes and drive successful product outcomes.
As our Product Management Discipline matures within bp, there is an opportunity for a Product Management Practice lead to drive the standardisation of various processes, to ensure rigorous management of cost, talent and partners and to allow our discipline to become more efficient, driving up the quality of our talent and reducing cost.
Capability & demand management
Recruitment management, partnering with P&C to:
Applying strategic partner strategy to DPM contingent workers
Cost management
Ensuring Product Management practice is adopted and embedded
Human Centered
Business Focused
Technology Driven
Transformational
Intellectually Curious. Comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.
Communicator & Influencer. Comfortable influencing a group of leaders as well as communicating your vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.
Do-er. You're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with others to remove impediments for your team; you obsessed with delivering value in an iterative way.
Passionate & Customer Focused. You care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.
Learner. You have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions before building new.
Team Player. You enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and support team mates.
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.