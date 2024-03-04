Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

At bp our Product Management Practice plays a crucial role in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of the digital product discipline within the company. This role requires collaboration across other digital disciplines, including product operations, engineering and design, to streamline processes and drive successful product outcomes.

As our Product Management Discipline matures within bp, there is an opportunity for a Product Management Practice lead to drive the standardisation of various processes, to ensure rigorous management of cost, talent and partners and to allow our discipline to become more efficient, driving up the quality of our talent and reducing cost.

Responsibilities:

Capability & demand management

Ensuring visibility of members of the product management discipline, their activities and rotations

Creating a single point of contact for all Product discipline resource requests, managing requests, optimising the process and reporting on key metrics

Recruitment management, partnering with P&C to:

Implement systematic hiring process

Drive insourcing strategy

Ensure ongoing calibration of capability

Deliver capability aligned to location strategy

Applying strategic partner strategy to DPM contingent workers

Collaborating with partnership team to further adoption of partnership model and manage other partners providing contingent workers

Cost management

Ensure third party DPM resources are priced correctly for level of experience/skills, vetting as necessary and reporting on key metrics

Ensuring Product Management practice is adopted and embedded

Standardise onboarding process for new hires and contribute to the adoption of product led ways of working

Skills

Human Centered

Ability to build and leverage the capabilities of a high-performing team, as well as business partners across the enterprise. Foster innovation, drive critical decisions, hold business partners accountable, and be able to consistently deliver results and present to senior executives

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs

You'll strengthen the product feedback loops by creating and managing user feedback, opinions, and suggestions to improve processes

Business Focused

You'll develop and implement best practices to business stakeholders as well as methodologies and new tools

Track record of clear results orientation. Displays an intense focus on achieving both short and long term goals and able to drive and execute an agenda while navigating ambiguity and evolving needs

Successful track record of thriving in a fast paced entrepreneurial and dynamic environment.

Good understanding of financial management practices.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills

Technology Driven

You'll partner with Technology and Design to manage and optimise tools across roadmapping, project management, user testing, user feedback, analytics, session replay, tag management, etc

You’ll partner with Data and Analytics to make data more easily accessible, allow for the measurement of customer and product metrics leveraging telemetry and dashboards, and deliver powerful product insights.

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Transformational

You'll became an ambassador of change and new ways of working

You’ll standardize communications across the organization.

Communicate findings/recommendations with management and support business collaboration discussions with key stakeholders

Demonstrable experience to effectively network and influence across organizations, and to create alignment across multiple teams

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively convey complex ideas to a diverse audience including tech and non-tech teammates

Key characteristics:

Intellectually Curious. Comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer. Comfortable influencing a group of leaders as well as communicating your vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er. You're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with others to remove impediments for your team; you obsessed with delivering value in an iterative way.

Passionate & Customer Focused. You care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner. You have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions before building new .

Team Player. You enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and support team mates.

Requirements:

Experience in an operations or product management role within a fast paced digital business

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.