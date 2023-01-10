Job summary

We are looking for a Product Manager to join our Chicago team and to join us on our journey to digitize our global trading middle office capability. Middle Office Technologies (MOT) are integral to the success of bp's Trading & Shipping organization. The MOT Team is responsible for the delivery of IT solutions for the reporting of P&L and Exposure relating to physical and derivative trading in Trading and Shipping.



You will be accountable for MOT's business analysis activities and deliverables to shape our digital products. You will work in an iterative Scrum/Agile environment and will be expected to engage in activities such as sprint planning, daily scrums, reviews, and retrospectives. You will engage with business partners in the Commodity Risk community to analyze and prioritize the product backlog items to be delivered by the development team. You will also work closely with partners in other Innovation & Engineering delivery teams on integrated changes and to assess the downstream impact of changes in the Middle Office space.

This is a unique opportunity to partner with our commodities trading business, to deliver creative technology solutions, adding commercial value as well as achieving our carbon net-zero goals. We have an exciting and challenging, digital vision to support business growth in Bio and Low-Carbon trading, while redefining the day-to-day activities of our users through increased automation

You will work with

Accountabilities

Analyze and clearly document business requirements, defects, minor improvements, and change requests.

Produce high quality analysis artifacts, including precise and accurate user story acceptance criteria.

Handle conflict resolution and achieve global consensus on Product Backlog Items.

Build strong business intimacy with commercial partners across the organization.

Provide issue diagnosis and resolution to support a global user community.

Deliver clear user communications and handle user expectations.

Provide quality assurance on analysis work through peer reviews.

Lead User Acceptance Testing and assist in the performance of regression testing.

Lead business process workshops.

Help find opportunities for process and system improvements.

Analyze data flows and model data requirements.

Essential experience and job requirements

Experience of Business Analysis and requirements gathering using a variety of techniques including Agile.

Good analytical skills - Ability to solve complicated problems and absorbing large amounts of detailed information while looking at the bigger picture.

Superb Interpersonal skills – Delivering a message effectively and concisely at all levels, on both a technical and a business level. Have excellent written and verbal interpersonal skills. Able to handle conflicting ideas and demands to provide clarity.

Self-motivated and self-starting – Working with little supervision and picking up new or unfamiliar concepts quickly. Be confident and demonstrate good judgment. Able to work in a demanding development environment.

Be a part of the team– identify standard methodologies, build knowledge transfer artifacts, and perform knowledge transfer. An excellent teammate, with the ability to influence others to achieve success.

Desirable criteria & qualifications Business knowledge of commodity or financial trading.

Experience working in commodity or financial markets front or middle office technology team.

Experience working in a global, geographically dispersed teams.

Experience working in brownfield sites, where the work requires creating new solutions within an existing array of highly integrated systems.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

The team is located across Singapore, Bangalore, London and Chicago working in multiple squads in an Agile DevOps model. This is a multi-functional team that includes .NET and Java Developers, Solution Architects, Product Managers, SDET Engineers, etc. You will also engage with business partners in the Commodity Risk community and partners in other Innovation & Engineering delivery teams.