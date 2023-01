Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:

how can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by T&S

how can technologies of tomorrow give us a commercial competitive edge, today

what do we need to do/think/behave differently, in a rapidly evolving business landscape

Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within T&S, focused on analysing and leveraging innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities.We do this through close collaboration with our business stakeholders (front/mid/back offices included) as well as technology partners (internally and externally). Vista maintains a solution-agnostic approach when it comes to solving a business challenge/opportunity; we are obsessed with the problem, and the holistic suitability of the solution, but not the specific technology or path to delivery (ie. via internal build or external buy).Within Vista, the Implementation function is 1 of the 3 core pillars, it is responsible for the successful and timely delivery of innovative solutions required to solve business challenges and opportunities.In situations when we are faced with a novel or complex idea that neither existing enterprise solutions exist nor it could be tackled with external available options, Vista will endeavour to create a rapid prototype by ourselves and hence the need for a digital product manager in-house.

Key Accountabilities

Develop solid understanding of the business and its processes that each Vista prototype product tries to support – constraints, goals, commercial driver, priorities, timeline

Develop solid understanding of users and user needs, help to define clear, commercial business cases behind requirements

Ensure all requirements (functional and non-functional) are substantiated with impactful and worthy reasons

Envision and map out existing and to-be business processes in a succinct, communicable manner to non-technical audience

Ability to build and identify different personas

Ownership over product roadmap, ensure priortisation is in place, and conduct regular backlog combing; ability to pivot quickly if required

Be a strong advocate for adopting Scrum methodologies and best practices with the product team, facilitate (or lead) Scrum ceremonies whenever required

Ensure frequent, transparent, clear and relatable updates to business and functional stakeholders

Ability to lead engineering team to drive delivery clarity and escalate challenges in a timely and upfront manner

Coordinate and conduct user testing and feedback sessions, use the opportunities to assess the delivery outcome and gather feedback for further enhancement or pivot or termination in an impartial manner

Keep a lookout and build good understanding of external competitive landscape of the solution

Business/ Computer Science or related degree

Proven track record as a product leader, with at least 5-7 years of software product management experience

Ability to take on an ambiguous business idea and see through product development from concept to scale

Champion of Scrum and Agile methodologies

Good programming/technology sophistication to differentiate between functional and non-functional requirements and the implications of both to roadmap planning and sprint plannings

Solid understanding of (and ability to articulate/write) Epics, User stories, UAT requirements

Solid proficiency in product management tools (ie. Azure DevOps, Jira, Atlanssian)

Strong commercial acumen with ability to link business needs to roadmap prioritization and identify what are high-impact requirements

Superior time-management and organizational skills, ability to multi-task and prioritize across portfolio projects

Excellent stakeholder management skills, ability to communicate effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements