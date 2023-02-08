Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

The Product Manager is responsible for the definition and development of a digital product, ensuring customer need, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. Taking ownership for the global delivery, this role will lead country or domain teams to drive scale and new market entry of new product offerings.

This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; crafting the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Working closely with business leads and managers, you will be responsible for aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met as well as ensuring that the product supports bp’s overall strategy and goals. This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

This role is in an exciting new area that is responsible for creating new products and solving difficult customer problems.

Key Accountabilities:

Human centered:

Research key customer trends and competitor activity in relation to the relevant business area to build a knowledge hub to continually improve product performance

Ability to immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reinvent and innovate product solutions

Knows how to bring customer problem discovery and user experience into the behaviors of the team and apply them effectively

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements

Business focused:

Collaborate with other product managers and business team members to build a compelling portfolio or product vision based on customer compassion, market research, regulatory guardrails, and the goals of the business to add new value

Partner daily with DevOps squads to develop and run digital applications, ensuring the voice of the customer is incorporated into the product team activity, maintaining an up-to-date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value

Familiarity with, at least 2 business cycles of experience with modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Continually seeks to accelerate development strategically through external partnership or re-use of internal capabilities, including our venture portfolio, identifying ‘best of breed’ features and crafting a robust buy / build / partner strategy against the product roadmap

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics. Able to extract and analyze data using SQL and spreadsheets

You will drive the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release for your specific portfolio of features, be responsible for the product life cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product

Technology driven:

You'll partner with your technology peers and to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

You'll be responsible to recommend technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing enterprise solutions and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

A solid understanding of Software Development and Software Operations along with the concept of DevOps

Solid understanding and experience of Service Design including commercial and business development considerations

Must have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Transformational Leadership:

Effectively manage the planning, execution, delivery, and release of sophisticated cross-team engineering initiatives, establishing teams that continually perform at a high level

Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and move them towards dedication, working with teams remove obstacles and resolve issues

Qualifications:

5+ years designing and delivering extraordinary software products in a Product Management roles

Demonstrated experience running the end-to-end product lifecycle for consumer or enterprise offerings

Ability to develop and implement a successful product roadmap

Experience with Agile development and methodologies

BS or BA Degree preferred, or equivalent work experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!