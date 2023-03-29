Job summary

.

Product Manager



Pricing services underpin the bp trading valuations process(es) through ingestion of external/internal market pricing data for the purpose of valuing trades and to enable financial reporting.

The successful candidate will serve as the Product Manager in bp trading IT Global Pricing space and possess the ability to work both autonomously and collaboratively within a fast-paced, distributed, agile environment.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Manage and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including product owners, vendors, trading market data team, data office and various downstream product managers.

• Ensure “silent running” BAU service delivery for systems which support the trading activity through team monitoring and continual improvement.

• Acting in accordance with professional engineering practices, digital & cyber security best practice, Internet standard protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, build processes, automation, testing and operations.

• Contributing to and sharing best practices in database analysis, design management, and data integrity to ensure optimized system performance.

• Monitor emerging technologies, identify those with potential and bring relevant new ideas to the team. e.g. cloud and software development. Adhere to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity.

• Alignment to the development standards, methods and practices established on the team globally including the human experience design elements.



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

• Membership of a technical or professional body t

• Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE

• 8+ years’ experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

• Experience running systems in the AWS cloud and innovative technologies.

• Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and associated tools.

• Experience working with geographically remote business partners and teams.

• Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization.

• Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.

• Stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence.

• Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others) and be able to work autonomously.



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Java, C#, Angular).

• Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

• Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.

• Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.