Product Manager- Applied Sciences

Job summary

Emerging Solutions Functions is a new cross-functional team supporting the Applied Sciences area of Innovation and Engineering at bp. Applied Sciences performs the research and development of new products and technologies through design, testing and the full product lifecycle. Applied Sciences is key to bp’s ambitions to hit net-zero. Projects we support are developing lubricants for wind turbines, testing fluids for EVs and batteries and many other cutting-edge technologies. The role of Product Manager will see you deliver digital services to this exciting area of bp. You will take on new digital services and manage PoC exercises as well as manage an existing set of applications. You will be the face of digital for your region and will be the go-to Digital person to support the business journey to net-zero.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key responsibilities:

You will act as the face and a single point of accountability for the Digital organization to the Applied Sciences business.

Product Managers develop and own new or existing products, owing delivery & support, customer experience and value generation.

We work with Product Owners on planning and maintaining a prioritized up to date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value.

You will have a customer centric mindset - guide our thinking and behavior in delivering better experiences for our customers.

Relationship management will be with a wide range of senior business stakeholders.

You will lead the activity of delivery squads to ensure everyone is engaged and operating to their maximum efficiency.

You ensure delivery and support teams are working efficiently, removing blockers and ensure tooling and training is available to the team.

You bring together different disciplines from UX, Architecture, Platform Engineering, Cloud Capability Teams and Digital Security to support alignment across the organization.

You manage project and operational support resourcing and a sub-portfolio budget forecast.

You will optimize server estate to ensure right sizing and cost efficiency.

Manage business continuity and disaster recovery plans for products, ensuring plans are updated and tested on a regular basis.

Value generation: accountable for delivering value from the budget allocated in line with agreed priorities with the business working closely with the business Product Owner

You will manage Digital Security and operational risk across all new and existing products.

Collaborate with the Applied Sciences teams and Digital teams in evaluating software products and services through rigorous proof of concept exercises.

Collaborates with peers throughout the full software and solution delivery lifecycle.

The role requires you to support teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban

Asist drive automation of application deployments utilizing strategic patterns and DevSecOps approved CI/CD pipelines.

Work with architecture to deliver strategic platforms for application requirements, plan for EoSL and help manage applications through the application lifecycle.

You mentor others and becomes a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Ensure all necessary operational processes and procedures are carried out with a high level of attention to detail, expediency, and on-time delivery.

Essential Experience:

Years of Experience: 8 to 12 years with minimum of 8 years relevant experience.

5+ years of hands-on experience designing, documenting, and implementing digital solutions on reliable and scalable cloud infrastructure.

IT Service Management operations, continuous service improvement and service transition management

Project management or Scrum Master experience of small to medium sized projects

Understanding of the software / application delivery lifecycle

Experience of Agile SDLCs, particularly Scrum and DevOps

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems

Desirable Experience:

Deep and hands-on experience designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable cloud infrastructure and relevant cloud infrastructure management tools in complex environments. Hands-on experience with:

Agile delivery methodologies: Devops, CICD, Scrum, Lean etc

Sound understanding of cloud platform technologies and systems integration.

Data integration or ingestion technologies

AWS and Azure DevOps configuration and management

Digital security vulnerability management and remediation

Appreciation of Digital architecture and platforming strategies

Knowledge on any programming knowledge C#, java, python



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics {+ 5 more}



