Product Manager - Consumer Experience

Job summary

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society and our industry.

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences? Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make more inquisitive energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet? Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy? If you answered yes to all of these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

Human Centered Skills:

You'll deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

You'll be challenged to discover customer needs and encourage innovative solutions or products in light of industry trends, new technologies and business and customers insights

You’ll own the advocacy to build and maintain the relationships with the customer groups both internally and support external ones.

You’ll partner with delivery leadership (including business owner/domain expert, SMEs, Technical lead) to lead dev/ops squads and develop, deliver and operate digital products.

You’ll partner with product delivery team to prioritize product decisions by balancing value, technical feasibility, usability and viability with business subject matter authorities and the dev/ops squads.

Business Focused:

You'll be accountable to define the purpose, set and enable the strategic vision for a product line to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value.

You'll translate the vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery and collaboratively resource a fit for purpose delivery squad with the relevant team leads.

You’ll validate the investment and operational demand, to enable product roadmaps, define product releases, product success criteria, telemetry and cross-functional activities to ensure product adoption and value realization.

Technology Driven:

You'll partner with Technical and Design Leads to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that tackle material customer and business problems.

You'll influence technology investments decisions by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions or for and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind.

Transformational Leadership:

You'll influence broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are collaborators or delivery partners to successfully deliver on your product line vision.

You'll enable a long-term product portfolio strategy, advised by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market.

You’ll partner with business team members to perform discovery of current workflows and develop future states and translate this into transformational activities.

Job Requirements:

Familiarity with Design Thinking

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc.

Must have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design.

Strong understanding of SDLC practices, agile practices preferred.

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3.

5+ years designing and delivering extraordinary software products in a Product Management roles

Demonstrated experience running the end-to-end product lifecycle for consumer or enterprise offerings

Ability to develop and implement a successful product roadmap

Experience with Agile development and methodologies

BS or BA Degree preferred, or equivalent work experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

