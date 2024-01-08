Product Manager - EV Charging

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest-growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.We are seeking an experienced and visionary Product Manager to join our team at bp pulse. The ideal candidate will be passionate about electric mobility, possess strong project management skills, and have a deep understanding of the EV market. As the Product Manager, you will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to enhance our EV charging product offerings, ensuring that they align with market demands, regulatory requirements, and the company's overall sustainability goals.



Partner with Engineering, Sales, Marketing, and Operations to continuously improve, track, and align on program/product timelines.

Create standards for instrumentation and document best practices to be shared across the organization for standardization.

Conduct market analysis to understand both the market opportunities and technical requirements for energy storage at commercial & industrial sites, and by aggregating multiple sites to deliver grid services.

Conduct primary and secondary research to understand the needs of all collaborators, including site hosts (C&I businesses, municipalities, private fleet operators, etc.), utility companies, grid operators, and EV drivers).

Understand the “why” behind everything we do and instill that understanding across the teams you work with.

Design metrics to monitor feature performance on the fleet, manage features through ideation, development, pilot, implementation, and release.

Identify process inefficiencies and improve workflows with Autopilot Leadership, Program Management, and Engineering teams.

Serve as a technical representative on product features and functionality for Sales and Marketing teams, including participating in customer meetings as required.

Identify, evaluate, and qualify potential partners or other industry collaborators that can help deliver the required solutions.

Act as a subject matter expert; create and present briefs, presentations, and webinars to customers and internally.

Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field, such as Computer Science, Engineering, or Business.

5-7 years of hands-on experience in product development.

Proven experience with OEM integrations. Experience bringing products from concept to market.

Ability to work with varied collaborators to build relationships and alignment

Excellent communication skills.

Collaborative spirit; you can work independently but love bringing insights back to your team and learning from each other.

Entrepreneurial spirit and ability to imagine solutions that have not been invented yet passion for leading change and leaving a lasting footprint.

4+ years in the automotive or EV charging industry Preferred:

Automotive charging experience L1, L2, L3

Deep knowledge in smart-energy management systems V1/2G and HEMS

Networked into global charging infrastructure and services supply base

Ability to adapt quickly in a very fast-paced environment. You like simultaneous opportunities and challenges in a rapidly evolving company

Passion for the future of transportation and autonomous technologies

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

How much do we pay ? $108-200K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Marketing strategy {+ 7 more}



