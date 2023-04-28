Product Manager - Generation Management System (GMS)

Job summary

We are looking for people who enjoy working at pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for collaborating with highly capable, cross-functional teams.



As a Product Manager for Generation Management Systems (GMS), you will help lead the implementation and operations of GMS-related solutions. You will coordinate requirements gathering, user engagement and provide GMS-related support operations, post implementation. A working knowledge of asset management and data integration with ISO and non-ISO SCADA systems will be needed.



We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

Key accountabilities

Understanding business and technical strategies for GMS and aiding in their refinement and implementation.

Understanding functional, technical, and support requirements for GMS and providing technical solutions that meet both tactical and strategic business objectives.

Providing functional expertise related to GMS, PI Historian, and other related systems for both operational and project activities.

Coordinating between various GMS collaborators including the management of requirements and resolution of competing concerns.

Documentation of standard methodologies and maintaining an awareness of the evolving vendor product roadmap.

Ensure all relevant business and change management processes are properly applied and market changes (regulatory or other) are safely managed, as business growth and expansion occur.

Maintaining effective and transparent communication regarding the GMS portfolio status and priorities with business and technical collaborators, including various levels of leaderships.

Working with bp Cyber Security and NERC Compliance teams to support the analysis of NERC CIP impact ratings for GMS, SCADA and related systems.

Providing functional leadership for GMS, PI Historian, Bid-to-Bill and related systems, including after-hours tier-3 support and critical project delivery.

Ensuring maintenance and support activities follow internal processes and adhere to applicable Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Performing analysis and developing recommendations to address complex technical issues related to the operation and control of resources, generation or load acting as a resource (LAARs), in the ERCOT market.

Supporting future version upgrades of the GMS-related platforms.

Driving continuous improvement of GMS systems and related customer processes.



Essential education:



Essential experience and job requirements:

5+ years of experience using OSI Monarch with PI Historian (or equivalent) systems.

Extensive functional knowledge of and experience using GMS or equivalent control systems.

Experience implementing and supporting Operational Technology Systems.

Good understanding of ERCOT QSE operations and managing portfolios of generating resources.

Experience with software development lifecycles.

Exposure to architecting or designing technology solution.



Desirable criteria

Strong organizational, conflict resolution, and influencing skills.

Ability to balance strategic and tactical concerns and apply good judgement to decisions.

Adaptability, fluidity, speed, and initiative in unstructured contexts

Ability to rapidly self-teach and a self-motivated desire to learn new technologies.

Genuine curiosity and a strong drive to innovate.

Unwavering desire to have a high impact on the organization.

An active seeker of personal feedback and a desire for continuous growth.

5+ years of Software development with C, C++, .NET, or Java

Experience with Agile Methodologies and DevOps practices.



Why Join US

Bachelor’s or master’s degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experienceAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.