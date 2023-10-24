Job summary

The Retail Operation Organization (ROO) is a team within bp that supports the operations of one of the largest convenience store networks in the country, with over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking a guest-centric Product Manager to manage mobile experiences in an enterprise environment.The Product Manager, ampm App will be a guest-centric PM with a “marketer’s mindset” that is primarily passionate about the continuous improvement of the ampm app experience.The successful candidate will drive the app’s experience and own its roadmap - ensuring that we are bringing to market simple and guest-centric features. You will represent the voice of the guest, with a passion for human centered design and the constantly evolving processes (and tools) that enable a delightful app experience. You will be data led and have the ability to turn data into solutions that deliver business results. Additionally, you will know how to collaborate with a diverse, interdisciplinary team of your peers to get the best results while moving quickly. You will be adept at navigating highly sophisticated and complex business environments.This position is office based with a hybrid work schedule in Louisville.



Manage the ampm app in conjunction with key team members - ensuring a product roadmap that is guest-centric while also delivering against the business’s goals.

Proactively partner with peers and collaborators across Category Management, Marketing, Operations, Data & Analytics, Consumer Research, Innovation, CRM, BPHXD, and Innovation & Engineering to deliver the best possible digital experience for your guests.

Drive a continuous cycle of: app optimization, experience evolution and guest feedback.

Work with category managers, the marketing team and 3rd party vendors to concept, plan, develop and efficiently implement all app related functions associated with driving our bi-monthly promotion periods successfully.

Run the tracking and business reporting of the app, collaborating with relevant teams across bp, and agency partners to deliver business results against our KPIs.

Measure and analyze digital performance, recommend data-driven improvements.

Responsible for driving resolution of issues that stores might encounter with the app.

Evaluate new technologies and relevant partnerships applicable to the app experience. Provide thought leadership and perspective for utilization.

Bachelor's degree in a related field, or relevant work experience.

6+ years of experience in Product Management.

2+ years of accountability/responsibility for an entire digital product.

Vision, and a POV on how to continually iterate on and evolve the app experience.

Ability to generate and apply insights to improvements to the user experience

Understanding of technical interfaces and working in digital technology

Ability to interpret between business and IT/technology requirements to enable effective communication between all associated stakeholders.

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects in a fast pace environment

Strong planning, prioritization, project management competencies

Ability to interpret data and provide actionable insights as they may apply to the overall business

Experience in marketing/advertising/creative and the ability to own the creative vision for the app

Experience managing loyalty/rewards based digital programs

Understanding and passion of loyalty marketing & payment technologies

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

Experience in using Azure DevOps, or other software development planning tools

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



