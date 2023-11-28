Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

As a future thinking tech incubator we are developing the next-generation technologies that are being used to solve the energy transition issues we are facing globally. Dynamo (www.dynamosolutions.io) , one of our residents, is on a mission to optimise front line operations on the planet.Dynamo's platform and connected apps allow front-line teams to plan and deliver work safely and efficiently. Dynamo’s platform is industry agnostic and targets over 800 million front-line workers in asset intensive industries.We are looking for a Product Manager for Dynamo – prolific product leader who is continuously adapting and passionate to work on products that affect millions of people. In this role you will work cross-functionally to grow and scale the Dynamo product for asset intensive industries. You will bring fresh ideas that solve complex problems for our customers and connect technical and business partners to implement those ideas.



Job Description:

Why join the team:

Dynamo is solving a problem that touches the lives of millions of front line workers globally and helps them to return home safe to their families after every shift

We have significant pull from customers and have signed multi-year deals with enterprise customers already

High calibre team and a culture of continuous innovation, customer centricity and fast-paced execution

Joining us at this stage means you get to shape the product.

What you'll do

Develop product strategy, roadmaps and requirements. Drive product launches, working with engineering and operations

Optimise Dynamo's platform and connected apps to be industry agnostic

Design new product features, optimise capability for work optimisation and improved safety

Drive product and business growth and work closely with founder on business/commercial models and pricing strategy

Lead multi-functional squads, including engineering, design and deployment specialists for digital product delivery and customer implementation. Squads can range from 4 to 12 team members.

Collaborate closely with customers, engineers, UI/UX designers and commercial teams to create a clear vision of what needs to be built to satisfy customer needs and convey that vision to the engineering team

Capture customer requirements as a set of actionable user stories with defined acceptance criteria to deliver on tasks in a timely manner; own and manage the backlog and ensure sprint iterations are always ready.

Work with the development team daily to ensure work is optimally assigned and implemented, help unblock teams when needed and frequently ship releases.

Lead sprint planning and scrum ceremonies

Establish key relationships with internal stakeholders and third-party vendors, track their roadmaps, and influence technical direction. Communicate status, set up meaningful metrics, track milestones, and gather partner feedback.

Actively participate in evaluating emerging technologies to support the company's business goals.

What you'll bring

Bachelor's degree in a technical field, computer science, software engineering or similar.

5+ years experience in developing and launching digital products (product management experience in a start-up is preferable). Expected to be comfortable in leading multi-functional engineering and design teams

Experience in driving product vision & roadmap and go-to-market strategy

Experience negotiating scope and dependencies. Proven influencing and persuasion skills to operate successfully among multiple partner groups with varying priorities.

Strong commercial savvy, able to contribute effectively in commercial decisions re- products, including pricing

Comfortable in flexing between hands-on activities and strategic activities

Previous start-up experience will be a plus

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.