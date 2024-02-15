Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We are looking for a Product Manager to join our Marketing team within Castrol. This role is responsible for all product management activities for the Commercial Vehicle (CV) product portfolio including new product development, product life-cycle management, and cost competitiveness to support growth ambitions. This includes products primarily sold in all CV channels – Fleets, Resellers, Government, Rail and Mining and Industrial and includes Diesel engine oils and Specialties fluids and greases.

What you can expect from the role:

Drive performance delivery of Commercial vehicle portfolios across Australia and New Zealand.

Develop and maintain an understanding of market trends and competitive environment to inform marketing plans, identify business development opportunities and target product development - underpinning growth targets for the Commercial Vehicle market space.

Accountable for product management of the Commercial Vehicle product portfolio to include meeting complexity targets, profitability thresholds of product variants and proactive life-cycle management at end-of-life. Manage portfolio within Global product guidelines and Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities.

Collaborate with Global Marketing, Technology, Supply Chain and Sales to identify opportunities for delivering product cost competitiveness and complexity reduction, as well as opportunities for portfolio gap minimisation.

Work closely with Product Specialist CVO and Service & Maintenance Specialists to manage portfolio and launch new products to market.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in Marketing or related discipline

5+ years experience in Sales, Marketing or other related roles

Business experience in Marketing with a solid track record of delivery in operational roles.

Demonstrated experience in product and project management.

Strong knowledge of Lubricants products, systems and processes – including Fusion, Streamline and ODIMS.

Strong networking and relationship management skills when dealing with key business partners, internal team members and peers.

Demonstrated ability to influence a Sales team in meeting strategic objectives whilst delivering sustainable, in-year performance

Project and relationship management

Generating & applying consumer and customer insights

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

