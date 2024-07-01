Product Negotiator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The role is responsible for optimization of short terms product security and supply and all associated bpSA contracts

Accountable for the negotiation and execution of all short term/spot product supply sales & purchases within the geographical boundaries of a bpSA C&P (includes all grades). The role will:oEnsure the bpSA C&Pissupplied with product to meet the planned market demand at the lowest cost to serve, correct specificationsand supply security assurance.

Key Responsibilities

Define processes and guidelines for resolving most economic supply options for product sales and purchases

Obtain supply availability through spotexchange/buy sell/throughput for channels, including the determination and execution of pricing for all contracts

Accountable for the end-to-end management of all short termproduct supply contracts

Responsible for supply management assurance (i.e., data integrity, accurate competitive data, pricing information, etc.)

Use the S&OP process by which to meet/exceed the 0-3-month performance vs. the mid-month plan (reliability, safety stock, cost to serve targets)

Define guidelines for the conduct and outputs required of audits, guidelines for the distribution and utilization of supply performance reporting data, and guidelines for the boundaries and interactions between supply management and short-term planning activities

Input criteria to support the supply planning & optimization assurance activities

Leadership:

Indirectly lead, coach and develop members of the Midstream organisation to provide expertise on commercial negotiations, business development and performance.

Be a source of fuels supply and trading and negotiating expertise developing spot negotiation tactics, market information including product prices and analysis of trading conditions to optimise the supply chain.

Directly accountable for delivering short term optimisation, through spot product sales & purchases

Key accountability for strategic and operational partnerships with the refineries and external counter parties including competitors.

Work with supply operations schedulers, product operator, Supply schedulers, Supply Co-ordinators in both Customer and Products and Trading and Shipping to ensure optimal product availability, commercial value maximization and to operationalize completed deals

Dealing with continual change and ambiguity. The product supply team is a dynamic environment which experiences a lot of change and at times can involve high pressure situations with significant commercial stakes.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in a Economics/Business/chemical engineering related field

Experience

Track record of effective decision making in complex commercial decisions, even when only partial information is available.

Strong negotiation skills, with the ability to maximise bp value from negotiations with both internal and external parties.

Demonstrated leadership skills in an informal context

Innovative, with the ability to be creative and generate new ideas.

Desired: Exposure to Trading and Shipping ,Pricing, Operations

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

