Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

The Product Excellence (PEX) team for bp drives innovation and strategy for digital products. PEX plays an important role in supporting and optimising the product development and delivery process, ensuring to build the right product and build the product right. The primary focus of this team is to ensure that the product organization functions efficiently and effectively, aligning with the product-led growth strategy and operating plan commitments. The team develops business processes to streamline product and tech development, performance and product management and works closely with design to improve the customer experience. The Product Operations Manager (Operating Plan) is a key role in product operations team reporting directly to the Global Head of Product Excellence.The main responsibility of the Product Operations Manager (Operating Plan) will be to evolve the Product & Tech Operating Plan and resource allocation across the P&T organization. This would require the role to oversee and optimize the product requirements flow and business / customer demand in the product lifecycle from discovery, design and development to its production, distribution, ongoing support & retirement of products and partnering with our Product Lines in support of the Operating Plan creation and review.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

End-to-End Product Lifecycle Management: Lead the optimization and management of the entire product lifecycle, spanning design, development, production, distribution, ongoing support, and product retirement. Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to streamline and improve product and tech development processes.

Lead the optimization and management of the entire product lifecycle, spanning design, development, production, distribution, ongoing support, and product retirement. Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to streamline and improve product and tech development processes. Operating Plan Enhancement: Continuously evolve and refine the Product & Tech Operation Plan model to align with strategic objectives, product development best practices and organization’s ways of working and capability development needs.

Continuously evolve and refine the Product & Tech Operation Plan model to align with strategic objectives, product development best practices and organization’s ways of working and capability development needs. Change Management and Communications: Lead and support change management initiatives and transformation activities related to the operating model, ensuring smooth transitions and garnering buy-in from P&T stakeholders and leadership. Standardize and optimize communication channels and practices to ensure clarity, consistency, and alignment across the team.

Lead and support change management initiatives and transformation activities related to the operating model, ensuring smooth transitions and garnering buy-in from P&T stakeholders and leadership. Standardize and optimize communication channels and practices to ensure clarity, consistency, and alignment across the team. Internal Communications: Develop and execute an internal communications strategy for Operating Plan and Resourcing to keep stakeholders accountable and organization informed, engaged, and aligned with the product operations goals and initiatives. Collaborate with stakeholders to align communication strategies with business objectives.

Develop and execute an internal communications strategy for Operating Plan and Resourcing to keep stakeholders accountable and organization informed, engaged, and aligned with the product operations goals and initiatives. Collaborate with stakeholders to align communication strategies with business objectives. Risk Management: Identify potential risks and vulnerabilities within the operating model and communications processes. Develop mitigation strategies to address them.

Identify potential risks and vulnerabilities within the operating model and communications processes. Develop mitigation strategies to address them. Documentation and Training: Document all aspects of the Operating Plan model, including processes, guidelines, and best practices. Run training and knowledge sharing sessions for stakeholders & customers to ensure adoption of right processes, tools and behaviours.

Requirements:

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs.

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of product development

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping.

Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business.

Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Demonstrated experience influencing across organizations.

Demonstrated ability to define and execute agile, iterative product launches.

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes.

Bachelor's degree in engineering, business, management, computer science, or a related field; MBA preferred.

Proven experience in leading business change management and transformation programmes.

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc.

Proficient understanding in data modeling and data analytics

Strong experience in defining OKRs and KPIs

Can communicate effectively with tech and non-tech teammates.

Change management expertise to drive adoption of new processes, workflows and behaviours.

Proven experience in guiding and coaching product development teams for high-performance and excellence in delivery.

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with an ability to defend product decisions.

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills

Knows how to create alignment across multiple orgs.

Experience working in resource allocation and/or staffing for large teams is a plus



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.