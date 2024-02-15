Job summary

The Product Excellence (PEX) team for bp drives innovation and strategy for digital products. PEX plays an important role in supporting and optimising the product development and delivery process, ensuring to build the right product and build the product right. The primary focus of this team is to ensure that the product organization functions efficiently and effectively, aligning with the product-led growth strategy and operating plan commitments. The team develops business processes to streamline product and tech development, performance and product management and works closely with design to improve the customer experience. The Product Operations Manager (Comms and Readiness) is a key role in product operations team reporting directly to the Global Head of Product Excellence.

The main responsibility of the Product Operations Manager (Comms and Readiness) will be to evolve the Product & Tech internal communications and set up our teams and leaders for success by ensuring their readiness for critical path deliverables across the P&T organization. This would require the role to oversee and optimize the flow of information, messaging, content, and also the delivery of campaigns to our audiences leveraging all our internal channels. As a member of the PEX leadership team, this role will own the annual comms and readiness plan and supporting budget with a goal to promote our brand and success stories to build a engaged and motivated teams, and prepare those teams for their involvement in company-wide initiatives and processes.

Key Responsibilities

Communications and Readiness strategy: Develop and implement an integrated communications strategy for the Product and Tech department, aligning with the wider business objectives and branding.

Change Management and Communications: Lead and support change management initiatives and transformation activities garnering buy-in from P&T stakeholders and leadership. Standardize and optimize communication channels and practices to ensure clarity, consistency, and alignment across the team.

Internal Communications: Develop and execute an internal communications strategy for P&T to keep stakeholders accountable and organization informed, engaged, and aligned with the product operations goals and initiatives. Collaborate with stakeholders to align communication strategies with business objectives.

Crafting content: Craft compelling, clear, and concise communication materials including newsletters, emails, presentations, press releases, and reports to effectively communicate departmental updates, product launches, and technological innovations.

Event management: Coordinate and oversee the organization of internal events, such as town halls, workshops, and Q&A sessions, as well as representing the department at external events.

Continuous improvement: Monitor and report on the effectiveness of communication strategies and tools, adjusting tactics as needed to improve reach and engagement.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in communications, marketing, business, management, computer science, or a related field; MBA preferred.

A keen interest in emerging technologies, with any exposure to Electric Vehicles being a major plus

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with an ability to influence at senior levels.

This position requires a blend of strategic thinking, content creation, and stakeholder engagement to effectively communicate complex technical concepts in a clear, engaging manner.

Exposure to digital Product and Tech development in a commercial environment

Demonstrated experience influencing across organizations.

Can communicate effectively with tech and non-tech teammates.

Demonstrated ability to define and execute well-designed campaign launches.

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills

Knows how to create alignment across multiple orgs.



