At bp our Product Operations play a crucial role in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of digital product development and delivery within the company. This role requires collaboration across our digital disciplines, including product management, engineering and design, to streamline processes and drive successful product outcomes.

Responsibilities:

1. Cross-Functional Collaboration:

Work closely with product managers, engineers, designers, and other teams to ensure alignment on product goals, timelines, and priorities.

Facilitate communication and collaboration among different departments to enhance overall product development processes.

2. Process Improvement:

Identify and implement process improvements to enhance the efficiency of product development and delivery.

Analyze existing workflows, identify bottlenecks, and develop strategies to streamline operations.

3. Project Management:

Oversee the execution of product development projects, ensuring that they stay on schedule and within budget.

Define project timelines, milestones, and deliverables, and coordinate with various teams to meet these objectives.

4. Data Analysis and Reporting:

Utilize data to track key performance indicators (KPIs) related to product development and operations.

Provide regular reports and analysis to stakeholders, highlighting areas for improvement and making data-driven recommendations.

5. Risk Management:

Identify potential risks and challenges in product development processes and work collaboratively with teams to mitigate these risks.

Develop contingency plans to address unexpected issues that may arise during the product development lifecycle.

6. Resource Allocation:

Collaborate with resource managers to ensure that the necessary personnel, tools, and technologies are available to support product development initiatives.

Optimize resource allocation to maximize productivity and minimize bottlenecks.

7. Continuous Improvement:

Foster a culture of continuous improvement by encouraging feedback, learning from past experiences, and implementing best practices.

Stay informed about industry trends, emerging technologies, and new methodologies to incorporate relevant improvements.

8. Stakeholder Communication:

Maintain effective communication with stakeholders, including executives, team members, and external partners.

Provide updates on project status, highlight achievements, and address concerns or challenges.

9. Quality Assurance:

Collaborate with quality assurance teams to ensure that products meet specified quality standards and are aligned with customer expectations.

10. Customer Satisfaction:

Monitor customer feedback and work with relevant teams to address issues, improve customer satisfaction, and contribute to the overall success of the product.

The role of a Product Operations requires a combination of project management skills, strategic thinking, and strong interpersonal abilities to effectively coordinate and optimize product development processes.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society and our industry.

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences? Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet? Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy? If you answered yes to all of these questions, then product at bp may be a fit for you.

Skill Categories

Human Centered

Ability to build and leverage the capabilities of a high-performing team, as well as business partners across the enterprise. Foster innovation, drive critical decisions, hold business partners accountable, and be able to consistently deliver results and present to senior executives

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs

You'll strengthen the product feedback loops by creating and managing user feedback, opinions, and suggestions to improve the product

You’ll improve the customer experience by helping the team in understanding the customer experience through insights delivered via interviews, feedback, testing, and experimentation.

Through partnerships with digital design and product analytics, the insights derived will inform future product decisions that lead to product improvements, improved CX and increased product success.

Business Focused

You'll develop and implement best practices more widely to business stakeholders as well as methodologies and new tools

Track record of clear results orientation. Displays an intense focus on achieving both short and long term goals and able to drive and execute an agenda while navigating ambiguity and evolving needs

Successful track record of thriving in a fast paced entrepreneurial and dynamic environment.

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Strong analytical and problem-solving skill Fundamentals in business analytics.

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills

Technology Driven

You'll partner with Technology and Design to manage and optimise tools across roadmapping, project management, user testing, user feedback, analytics, session replay, tag management, etc

You’ll partner with Data and Analytics to make data more easily accessible, allow for the measurement of customer and product metrics leveraging telemetry and dashboards, and deliver powerful product insights.

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Transformational

You'll became an ambassador of change and new ways of working

You’ll maintain templates, guidelines, references, and resources for product managers

You’ll standardize communications across the organization.

Communicate findings/recommendations with management and support business collaboration discussions with key stakeholders

Demonstrable experience to effectively network and influence across organizations, and to create alignment across multiple teams

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively convey complex ideas to a diverse audience including tech and non-tech teammates

Key Characteristics of a Product Operations:

Intellectually Curious. Comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer. Comfortable influencing a group of leaders as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.



Do-er. You're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with others to remove impediments for your team; you obsessed with delivering value in an iterative way.

Passionate & Customer Focused. You care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.



Learner. You have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions before building new.



Team Player. You enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and support team mates.

Requirements

Experience in an operations role within a fast paced digital business

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



