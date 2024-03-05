Entity:Innovation & Engineering
At bp our Product Operations play a crucial role in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of digital product development and delivery within the company. This role requires collaboration across our digital disciplines, including product management, engineering and design, to streamline processes and drive successful product outcomes.
The role of a Product Operations requires a combination of project management skills, strategic thinking, and strong interpersonal abilities to effectively coordinate and optimize product development processes.
Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.
We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society and our industry.
Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences? Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet? Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy? If you answered yes to all of these questions, then product at bp may be a fit for you.
Key Characteristics of a Product Operations:
Intellectually Curious. Comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.
Communicator & Influencer. Comfortable influencing a group of leaders as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.
Do-er. You're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with others to remove impediments for your team; you obsessed with delivering value in an iterative way.
Passionate & Customer Focused. You care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.
Learner. You have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions before building new.
Team Player. You enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and support team mates.
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
