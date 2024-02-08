Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

PRODUCT OWNER

​In this role You will:

Drive harmonisation of P2P processes across GBS – providing cross-divisional process standards

Drive integration between Procurement and all other S2P business processes with the target of end-to-end optimisation

Coordinate with the Global Process Owners (GPOs) and service delivery teams to standardise where appropriate, share knowledge, and ensure alignment with the end-to-end process objectives and initiatives

Assess new business requirements out of the P2P network and lead discovery of solutions and/or alternatives: activities including business case preparation and alignment of sponsorship from GBS Leadership

Working with I&E and solution template teams, participate in the review of system capabilities to determine if requested process change are aligned with approved global standards

Recommend process and system changes to enhance process standardisation and simplification

Implement globally harmonised processes and application landscape according to agreed priorities and time lines

Understand the business and represent Procurement Operations’ needs through transformation

Support project team and partners in decision making and sign-off all future P2P procedure designs

Provide project management support as needed to leverage resources and standard methodology (support Continuous Improvement approach and methodology)

Facilitate workshops for process analysis, design and implementation activities

Conduct review sessions for completed process/system requirements with key business users for approval

Define business/operational improvement requirements, Determine Product Vision, own product strategy and roadmap, Epics & Features

Play key role in procurement transformation and procurement operational squad/team

Drive Innovation within the P2P projects.

Define business/operational improvement requirements

What You will need to be successful:

Significant – at least 10 years - experience across P2P and S2P processes, operations and systems (SAP, S4Hana, Ariba)

Have in-depth knowledge of Procurement processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators

Considerable Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong user interaction

Strong knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis

A strong track record of experience in developing business requirements and/or participation in large scale process re-design initiatives

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies

Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices

Ability to communicate with varying levels within the organisation

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape

Strong influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross functional and diverse teams

Very strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong PMO and/or operating rigour are clear essentials for this role given the strong focus on process and standard adherence required

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Excel, Project Online, ADO and PowerPoint)

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines

Ability to think outside-the-box

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



