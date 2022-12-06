Product Owner - bp Pulse

Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as a Product Owner you can be part of it!

bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV leads who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

As a Global Product Owner within the EV space, you will build outstanding customer experiences through the definition and delivery of high-quality digital products that enable EV drivers to enjoy a reliable, seamless, and convenient charging experience – whether at home, in the public space or at work in one combined product. You will leverage digital platforms, services integration as well as potential 3rd party feature integration.

What the role does!

Manage/ own services and assets that have a multi-domain use and requirement, providing a well-rounded experience for users

Own the product backlog prioritisation at feature and story level and ensure this is developed in conjunction with relevant business personnel/product functions to ensure alignment (and industry best practice)

Align and prioritise use case country activation in close collaboration with Dev team and stakeholders

Lead development squad for delivery and work in collaboration to ensure delivery/dependencies are closely managed

Own and manage Azure DevOps backlog including the framework, governance and process for feature requests and prioritisation

Building, manage and validate user stories based on the preparation provided by the respective Business Analyst

Own and manage design validation process

Monitor feature performance and stability, proactively reporting to Product/ business teams as required

Manage service performance (data/analytics), driving continuous improvement & outstanding performance

Ensure technical documentation for service (e.g. for integration purposes for partner development teams)

What we need from you!

To be successful in this role, you will have an Agile / Scrum / BA qualifications or accreditation with practical experience.

Must have’s include experience in leading scrum teams and developing digital products/software solutions, building enterprise scale solutions/microservices for a wider platform with focus on combined Home and Public Charging experience ready for launch in international markets. Building, running and communicating product backlog and roadmaps is crucial.

We’re looking for a high degree of technical knowledge, specifically micro-services-based architecture and an expert in customer and product centric design methods and taking concepts from conceptualisation through to execution.

We want someone who is confident working directly with technical leads, development teams and subject matter authorities and has experience leading and facilitating product test/QA e.g. UAT.

Ability to work in a ‘start-up’ environment, where processes may not be fully defined/refined is important.

Even better if you have a degree, ideally in engineering, computer science, information systems, business or similar field.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

