Product Portfolio & NPI Specialist

Job summary

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Supports the META Product Portfolio, NPI & Markt. Ops. Manager for the management of the META product portfolio.

This role will manage the different perspectives of the portfolio management: run product related projects, new product introductions, review of existing portfolio and removal of products.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Is a key member of the cross functional NPI resources (SWAT Team) to support key product programmes.

Will act as the lead of product related projects in tandem with other NPI resources as per the scope of the project.

Will provide facts and figures for an informed review of the existing portfolio for the PU.

Supports the META Product Portfolio, NPI & Markt. Ops. Manager with the processes & tools to manage the product portfolio.

Supports the META Product Portfolio, NPI & Markt. Ops. Manager to manage the entire Lubricants Product Portfolio and Portfolio Management process by adhering the RotG as well as introducing PU wide new standards, tools, KPIs and coordinating implementation.

Provides information and insights to the META Product Portfolio, NPI & Markt. Ops. Manager to establish product life cycle standards and continuous improvement principles to reduce complexity.

Together with META Product Portfolio, NPI & Markt. Ops. Manager monitors compliance with group functional standards (eg. OMS, Legal, HSSE, Ethics, etc.)

Education:

University degree in Marketing, Engineering or related discipline

Experience:

3+ years of business experience in Marketing/Product Management with a strong track record of delivery in operational roles. Experience in Lubricants would be a plus.

Track record of working effectively in matrix organisations with necessary credibility to collaborate with marketing, sales, finance, SPU and other stakeholders.

Product and project management expertise.

Previous experience in geographic “matrix” organisation is preferable

Skills & Competencies:

Project & Relationship Management (Expert)

Market Understanding (Skilful)

Brand Management (Beginner)

Translating Marketing Strategy into Marketing Plans (Beginner)

Performance Monitoring (Expert)

Managing the OD&I Pipeline and Stage Gate Process (Expert)



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



