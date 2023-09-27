Product Portfolio Process Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The Lubricants product portfolio is complex and dynamic with over 4000 products, 3000 raw materials, 14,000 formulations and 20,000 SKUs across hundreds of manufacturing and sourcing locations. Managing changes to the product portfolio requires robust processes and systems to ensure product quality and compliance and involves all Castrol functions and operating units. This role will serve as process design lead for Product Lifecycle Management processes and systems – primarily Streamline and Fusion. The incumbent will work with subject matter experts to develop processes, embed continuous improvement principles, review effectiveness and refine processes/systems as required to improve speed-to-market.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



The Lubricants product portfolio is complex and dynamic with over 4000 products, 3000 raw materials, 14,000 formulations and 20,000 SKUs across hundreds of manufacturing and sourcing locations. Managing changes to the product portfolio requires robust processes and systems to ensure product quality and compliance and involves all Castrol functions and operating units.This role will serve as process design lead for Product Lifecycle Management processes and systems – primarily Streamline and Fusion. The incumbent will work with subject matter experts to develop processes, embed continuous improvement principles, review effectiveness and refine processes/systems as required to improve speed-to-market.



Key Accountabilities

Support the Quality Assurance vision and operations through leadership to drive a global standardized sustainable Product Line Management (PLM) process. Design processes and workflows that maximize efficiency and comply with BP Group and regulatory requirements.

Establish a PLM process forum with subject matter experts from all functions and businesses to identify process improvement opportunities. Prioritise process improvements to continuously improve Fusion and Streamline as needed to support quality assurance and business operations.

Collaborate with GSC Product Portfolio Delivery Team to enable “product industrialisation” through process and system enhancements to improve cost competitiveness of our products.

Integrate process design thinking across other keys processes and platforms – including OD&I, Exergy, etc.

Interface with I&E to prioritize business requirements and Fusion/Streamline system support, ensuring delivery commitments are met.

Approve functional specifications, test changes and manage training programmes in line with agreed business requirements.

Establish targets and key performance indicators to ensure that all functions are working together effectively to manage the product range.

Measure, review, communicate and challenge performance against targets to help the business meet its expectations and drive continuous improvement.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

University degree in Project Management or Process Management (or significant related experience)

Experience

Expert knowledge of product line management processes & systems

Experience with product quality assurance

Proven expertise with business process improvement

Ability to form good business relationships and communicate well at all levels across the various businesses and functions

Demonstrated planning and / or performance management ability

Skills & Competencies

Core Skills:

Structured Problem Solving: Skilful

Product Lifecycle Management principles and application– Mastery

Project Management: Mastery

Training & Coaching: Skilful

Quality Assurance:

Auditing: Basic

Product Design, Development and Specifications: Skilful

Product End Use: Basic

Product Manufacture and Distribution: Skilful

Quality Control: Skilful

Quality Tools, Systems and Process Learning: Skilful

Understanding of Quality Assurance: Skilful



Travel Requirement

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



