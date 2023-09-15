Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Product Quality Specialist is accountable for executing and embedding the product quality program across all products the refinery produces. This includes but is not limited to owning the product quality management guides, leading quality incident root cause investigations, and equipping process engineers, product schedulers, lab technicians, and operations with appropriate tools to ensure adherence to product quality standards. The product quality specialist will also support product quality projects and improvement programs. Additionally, the product quality specialist will be required to provide on call product quality support on a rotational basis.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
