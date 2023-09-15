Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Product Quality Specialist is accountable for executing and embedding the product quality program across all products the refinery produces. This includes but is not limited to owning the product quality management guides, leading quality incident root cause investigations, and equipping process engineers, product schedulers, lab technicians, and operations with appropriate tools to ensure adherence to product quality standards. The product quality specialist will also support product quality projects and improvement programs. Additionally, the product quality specialist will be required to provide on call product quality support on a rotational basis.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Essential Functions & Key Accountabilities

Drive continuous improvement in product quality for site across all products

Investigate or support RCA’s for product quality incidents to identify causes and contributing factors and create recommendations to close the gaps

Support product scheduling team on product quality standards and processes, ensuring they are well equipped to make decisions in accordance with site product quality standards

Drive improvements in product quality culture in partnership with operations and lab organizations

Carry out risk analysis for product quality to identify areas for improvement.

Implement and sustain self-verification program for quality best practices

Requirements

Undergraduate degree required, preferably in engineering or science-related field

4+ years total experience in engineering, manufacturing operations, midstream operations, laboratory, and/or production planning

Preferred Skills / Competencies

Experience with Product Quality management

Resourceful with unit process data from various refinery systems, including but not limited to PI Process Book, LIMS (lab system), and DCS

A successful candidate demonstrates strong analytical skills as well as the ability to learn quickly and work well across large teams. The candidate should demonstrate strong organizational skills and a desire to continuously improve processes and tools.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Proven self-starter with the ability to handle multiple simultaneous priorities

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Engineering Disciplines, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Laboratory Operations, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Manufacturing Operations, Operational performance standards, Operations General, Personal Safety, Plant Layout {+ 12 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.