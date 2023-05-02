Job summary

The Product Quality Superintendent is accountable for the product quality and fuels compliance management programs at the Whiting Refinery. The Product Quality Superintendent ensures the refinery has systems and processes in place to continuously meet customer and regulatory product specifications for all products the refinery produces as well as oversees fuels quality and reporting for the site.



Key Accountabilities:

Drive continuous improvement in product quality for site across all products.

Investigate or support RCAs for product quality incidents to identify causes and contributing factors and create recommendations to close the gaps.

Function as the technical resource in developing procedures and training for operations.

Lead inline blending petition and ensure processes and procedures are in accordance with the inline blending petition.

Understand new and upcoming regulatory requirements and implement vital changes at the site to be aligned with new rules and regulations.

Lead all aspects of fuels volume and quality regulatory reporting.

Mentor product scheduling team on product quality standards and processes, ensuring they are well equipped to make decisions in accordance with site product quality standards.

Work with legal, regulatory, and industry authorities to close gaps in product quality programs

Track and communicate site quality key performance indicators.

Education:

Undergraduate degree in engineering or science-related field is preferred or a degree in business administration with applicable years of experience in the energy industry.



Experience:

7+ years in refinery operations, midstream/fuels supply operations, process engineering, production planning or other product quality related field is preferred.

Knowledge of petroleum products fuels specifications and regulatory requirements is preferred.

Experience in quality management practices is referred.



Skills/Competencies:

Ability to lead and work with cross-functional teams.

Ability to influence others without formal authority.

Ability to build enduring capability by coaching and mentoring.

Proven self-starter with the ability to manage multiple simultaneous priorities.

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills



Why join us:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.